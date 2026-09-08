Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Tight Ends

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em (Week 1): QB | RB | WR | TE | Def./K

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily in-season.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 1

Trey McBride at Chargers Brock Bowers vs. Dolphins Colston Loveland at Panthers Tyler Warren vs. Texans Kyle Pitts Sr. at Steelers Harold Fannin Jr. at Jaguars Tucker Kraft at Vikings Sam LaPorta vs. Saints Travis Kelce vs. Broncos (Mon.) George Kittle at Rams (Thurs.)

Complete Week 1 tight end rankings

Week 1 Start ‘Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Kyle Pitts Sr. at Steelers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This might be low-hanging fruit, as Pitts was a top fantasy tight end last season. However, he did most of his damage down the stretch and with Kirk Cousins (now in Las Vegas) under center. That said, the Falcons don’t have much in the passing game past Drake London, and new head coach Kevin Stefanski likes to use his tight ends. Also, the Steelers allowed 11 touchdowns and the third-most points to the position in 2025.

Start ‘Em

Juwan Johnson at Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Johnson was a top-10 fantasy tight end a year ago, and he clearly earned the trust of second-year quarterback Tyler Shough. With Jordyn Tyson out for at least the first four games, the veteran should continue to be a popular option to start the season. Remember, he was tied for the seventh-most targets among tight ends in 2025. In a game that likely will see 50-plus points scored, Johnson is worth a dice roll if you lack a true starter.

Dallas Goedert vs. Commanders (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Goedert is coming off a season with a career-best 11 touchdowns, so regression is imminent in that department. However, I still like him as a matchup-based option against a Commanders defense that allowed 12 touchdowns (tied for the second-most) to tight ends in 2025. The Eagles' pass catchers beyond Devonta Smith have question marks, too, so Goedert should see enough targets to be worth a fantasy start.

Mark Andrews at Colts (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Ravens lost Isaiah Likely as a free agent, which leaves Andrews as the lone fantasy-relevant tight end in Baltimore. He remains one of the top options in the passing game (especially in the red zone) for Lamar Jackson, and the Ravens don’t have a ton of reliable pass catchers in the offense. Andrews also has a plus matchup against the Colts, who allowed the second-most yards and the seventh-most points to tight ends in 2025.

Five Tight Ends I Can’t Stop Drafting In My Fantasy Football Leagues!@sinow pic.twitter.com/qfZb25grdU — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) July 31, 2026

More Starts

Harold Fannin Jr. at Jaguars (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Isaiah Likely vs. Cowboys (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Jake Ferguson at Giants (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Tight End Streamers

Hunter Henry at Seahawks (20% started)

Brenton Strange vs. Browns (11% started)

Cade Otton at Bengals (2% started)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Dalton Kincaid at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid has the tools to be a No. 1 fantasy tight end—if he can avoid injuries—but he’s certainly not a must-start at this point. That’s the case this week, as he has a brutal road matchup against the Texans. Their defense is among the best in the league, and it held all but three opposing tight ends to fewer than 12.3 points a season ago. In what could be a lower-scoring game, I’d keep Kincaid on the sidelines this weekend.

Sit ‘Em

Oronde Gadsden II vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Gadsden has a phenomenal Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals, who struggled against tight ends a season ago. The problem is that he appears to be in an imminent committee with Charlie Kolar, who looked like the starter in the preseason, and David Njoku. That scenario limits Gadsden’s target share and creates a low-floor scenario this week and maybe all season. As a result, he’s staying on the sidelines for me.

Dalton Schultz vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Schultz is coming off a good but up-and-down year, as he failed to score more than 8.9 points eight times in 17 games. That includes a 1.8-point stinker against this week’s opponent, the Bills. Their defense was nearly impenetrable for enemy tight ends in 2025, as just two beat them for more than 12.6 points, and all but three were held to single digits. Schultz will be useful this season, burt this is not a week to start him.

Chig Okonkwo at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox): Okonkwo was considered a nice late-round dart throw in most drafts, but he’s by no means a must-start player. That’s the case this week, as the veteran faces a tough road matchup in Philadelphia. Their defense didn’t allow a single tight end to beat them for more than 13.3 points last season, and just five players scored double digits. As a result, I’d keep Okonkwo on the sidelines in favor of a tight end with a better outlook.

More Sits

Hunter Henry at Seahawks (Wed. 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

T.J. Hockenson vs. Packers (4:25 p.m. ET)

Pat Freiermuth vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox)