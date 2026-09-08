Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em (Week 1): QB | RB | WR | TE | Def./K

Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football leagues. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily in-season.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fab’s Five Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 1

Ja’Marr Chase vs. Buccaneers Puka Nacua vs. 49ers (Thurs.) Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Patriots (Wed.) Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Saints Justin Jefferson at Chargers CeeDee Lamb at Giants Nico Collins vs. Bills Chris Olave at Lions Drake London at Steelers A.J. Brown at Seahawks (Wed.)

Complete Week 1 wide receiver rankings

Week 1 Start ‘Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Tetairoa McMillan vs. Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan is one of my favorite wide receiver breakout candidates, and this week’s matchup against the Bears makes him a fantastic pick. Their defense allowed 21 touchdowns to wideouts last season, the second-most in the league, and also surrendered the second-most points to the position, behind only the Cowboys. With McMillan also expected to line up both inside and outside, look for him to make some noise.

Start ‘Em

Ladd McConkey vs. Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McConkey was a fantasy dud last year, but the future is bright for the talented slot man. Keenan Allen is no longer on the roster, so McConkey should be far more productive with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel calling the plays. With a target share percentage that should be back in the low to mid-20s, plus a matchup against the Cardinals with a total in the high 40s, McConkey figures to be a nice No. 2 option.

Luther Burden II at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): One of my favorite fantasy breakout players, Burden is 100 percent recovered from a preseason groin injury and will be ready to roll against the Panthers. Bears coach Ben Johnson gushed about Burden during the offseason, and the trade that sent DJ Moore to Buffalo opens up plenty of chances (85 targets) for the second-year wideout. Barring any setbacks, Burden should be a solid flex option in this NFC battle.

Let’s the fantasy football hype machine begin! Find out why Luther Burden could be a huge factor in your upcoming 2026 leagues!@SInow pic.twitter.com/bvEUgFDeVL — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) May 29, 2026

DK Metcalf vs. Falcons (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Metcalf didn’t live up to expectations last season, but a Week 1 matchup against the Falcons is favorable. Assuming he has no setbacks in his return from an undisclosed injury, the veteran figures to see plenty of chances against a defense that was shredded by perimeter receivers a year ago. If Metcalf has any limitations, however, I would pivot to Michael Pittman Jr. as a potential flex option given the plus matchup.

Chris Godwin Jr. at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, Fox): As we wait to hear if Emeka Egbuka (toe) will be active, limited or inactive this week, be sure to keep tabs on his status. Regardless, Godwin is a nice option for fantasy managers looking for a WR3 or flex against the Bengals. The total for this game is eexpected to be at or near 50, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair. This has a chance to be one of the best fantasy games of the week, so consider Godwin a nice option.

More Starts

Garrett Wilson at Titans (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jameson Williams vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Parker Washington vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Josh Downs vs. Ravens (26% started)

Jordan Addison vs. Packers (25% started)

Quentin Johnston vs. Cardinals (23% started)

Week 1 Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Christian Watson at Vikings (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): It’ll be tough to sit Watson in the season opener, but I would temper your expectations for him against the Vikings. No team in the league allowed fewer points to wideouts a season ago, and perimeter receivers combined to average a mere 79.3 yards per game against them. Watson has also failed to score more than 9.9 fantasy points in any of his five career games against Minnesota, so he clearly comes with some risk.

Sit ‘Em

DJ Moore at Texans (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moore’s stock rose when he was traded to the Bills, and I think he’ll post improved numbers there for the season. However, a matchup against the Texans is terribly unfavorable. Last season, the Texans' D allowed the third-fewest points and yards to wide receivers, and the position scored just 10 touchdowns (tied for the third-fewest). This all makes Moore a bit of a risk in a game that might not result in a ton of offensive fireworks.

Brian Thomas Jr. vs. Browns (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Thomas was one of the biggest busts in all of fantasy football last season, so he’s looking to rebound in 2026. It might be tough for him to start on a high note, though, as a tough matchup against the Browns awaits. Their defense allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game to perimeter receivers last season, and only three receivers beat them for more than 90 yards. BTJ is probably best used as a risk-reward flex option this week.

Marvin Harrison Jr. at Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): I think Harrison Jr. will have a good, not great, 2026 campaign … but it might not start on a high note. The talented wideout faces a bad matchup in Los Angeles against a Chargers defense that allowed just seven touchdowns to the perimeter a season ago, not to mention an average of fewer than 130 receiving yards per game to all receivers regardless of alignment. MHJ could be a D-U-D in this contest.

Courtland Sutton at Chiefs (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Sutton’s stock took a hit when the Broncos traded for Jaylen Waddle, who should lead the team in targets in 2026. He’s a risk against the Chiefs, who held perimeter receivers to just 79.6 yards per game a season ago. Sutton has also struggled in his career in Kansas City, scoring fewer than 12 points in all but two of his seven career games against them. I’d beware the veteran in this AFC West battle.

More Sits

De’Zhaun Stribling at Rams (Thu. 8:35 p.m. ET, Netflix)

Carnell Tate vs. Jets (1 pm. ET, CBS)

Stefon Diggs at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox)