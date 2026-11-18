Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Browns, Falcons, Packers, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 11

Josh Allen vs. Dolphins Joe Burrow at Commanders (Mon.) Dak Prescott vs. Titans Patrick Mahomes vs. Cardinals Caleb Williams vs. Saints Trevor Lawrence at Giants Jayden Daniels vs. Bengals (Mon.) C.J. Stroud vs. Colts (Thurs.) Brock Purdy vs. Vikings Jared Goff vs. Buccaneers

Complete Week 11 quarterback rankings

Week 11 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Dak Prescott vs. Titans (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Prescott is coming off a massive 34-point effort in the Cowboys' loss to the 49ers, and he has scored 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last four games. He’s in a good spot to make it five straight against the Titans, who have surrendered the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over the last six weeks. Since Week 4, just one opposing field general (Daniel Jones) has failed to score to score at least 18.2 fantasy points against Tennessee.

Start ’Em

C.J. Stroud vs. Colts (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Stroud overcame a bad matchup in Cleveland last week to post three touchdowns and 20.4 fantasy points. The Texans quarterback has now scored at least 20 points in all but one of his last six games, so the resurrected quarterback is a solid pick with six teams on a bye. He faces the Colts, who have allowed five quarterbacks to beat them for more than 19 fantasy points this season. Stroud clearly has top-10 fantasy potential.

Trevor Lawrence at Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence bounced back from a poor Week 9 stat line, scoring nearly 27 fantasy points in the Jaguars' win over the Titans. He now has scored 19-plus points six times in his nine starts, and that’s a realistic projection against the Giants. Over the last six weeks, their defense has allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to enemy field generals. Big Blue has also allowed the sixth-most points per dropback in that timeframe.

Kirk Cousins at 49ers (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Cousins’ return to the Vikings was a successful one, as he threw for two touchdowns and led the team to a 30-10 win. And he should be in the starting lineup this week as the Vikings face a vulnerable 49ers defense. Over the last six weeks, the Niners have allowed an average of more than 20 points to quarterbacks. What’s more, four field generals have scored 20-plus points against them since Week 3.

Great job Lindsey. Love me some Captain Kirk. https://t.co/crHx1nGPL1 — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) November 15, 2026

Bo Nix vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix has been a disappointment this season, but he has shown flashes of turning things around lately. He has scored 19-plus fantasy points in two of his last three games, and the Broncos' Week 11 matchup against the Raiders is favorable. Since Week 5, the Silver and Black have allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. In all, seven enemy signal-callers have beaten Las Vegas for at least 17 points this season.

More Starts

Patrick Mahomes vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Caleb Williams vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Bryce Young vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Streamers

Aaron Rodgers at Eagles (30%): Rodgers posted a modest stat line last week, but he faces an Eagles defense that has allowed 17-plus points to six quarterbacks next.

Rodgers posted a modest stat line last week, but he faces an Eagles defense that has allowed 17-plus points to six quarterbacks next. J.J. McCarthy vs. Jaguars (13%): McCarthy is a deep-league option against the Jaguars, who have allowed 19-plus points to three quarterbacks since Week 4.

McCarthy is a deep-league option against the Jaguars, who have allowed 19-plus points to three quarterbacks since Week 4. Cam Ward at Cowboys (5%): Ward has scored 19-plus fantasy points in each of his last two games, and he has streaming appeal in a matchup against the Cowboys.

Week 11 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Tyler Shough at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Shough doesn’t actually have a bad matchup on paper, as the Bears have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks since Week 5. However, their defense is more formidable since the addition of defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons, who has played in two games with his new team. In that time, Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield had just 25.2 combined points. Shough has also been inconsistent lately for the Saints, so I’d keep him sidelined.

Sit ’Em

Brock Purdy vs. Vikings (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): This is NOT a hard sit ’em. After all, Purdy has been one of the best quarterbacks in fantasy football. Instead, I'd consider this more of a warning. The Vikings have the best defense in the league, and that has been evident in the last two weeks. In that time, these Purple People-Eaters have held Josh Allen and Jordan Love to fewer than 13 fantasy points apiece. I’d temper expectations in this huge NFC showdown.

Justin Herbert vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. Fox): Herbert is coming off his best stat line of the year, scoring 16.3 fantasy points in the Chargers' win over the Ravens. He threw for just 129 yards in the game, however, and most of his points came on the ground (51 yards, TD). Herbert does have a nice matchup against the Jets in Week 11, so I can see starting him in Superflex leagues due to the bye-mageddon. But in most traditional one-quarterback leagues, I’m still sitting Herbert.

Jacoby Brissett at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Brissett threw for an impressive 340 yards in his first start with the Ravens, but he was held without a touchdown pass and finished with just 11.8 fantasy points. He now has failed to score more than 16.5 points in each of his last four games, and a matchup against the Panthers makes him a fade. Over the last six weeks, Carolina's D has allowed an average of just 14 points per game to opposing quarterbacks.

Fernando Mendoza at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mendoza made his first NFL start last week for the Raiders and threw for just 143 yards and finished with 13.9 points in a loss to the Seahawks. He has another tough matchup next on the slate, this time on the road against the Broncos. Their defense has allowed some big fantasy totals to high-end quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Purdy, but Mendoza clearly isn’t anywhere near that level at this point.

More Sits

Baker Mayfield at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Geno Smith at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Daniel Jones at Texans (8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)