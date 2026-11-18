Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Browns, Falcons, Packers, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Defense Rankings For Week 11

Chiefs defense vs. Cardinals Texans defense vs. Colts (Thurs.) Bills defense vs. Dolphins Steelers defense at Eagles Broncos defense at Raiders Jaguars defense at Giants Vikings defense at 49ers (Mexico City) Lions defense vs. Buccaneers Bears defense vs. Saints Bengals defense at Commanders (Mon.)

Complete Week 11 defense rankings

Week 11 Start ’Em Defenses

Start of the Week

Chiefs defense vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Chiefs defense will be a popular option this week ahead of their home matchup against Carson Beck and the hapless Cardinals. In his first NFL start, Beck threw two interceptions and led his offense to a meager 123 yards. Arizona’s O-line also allowed five sacks of the rookie, so Kansas City’s defense should feast.

Start ’Em

Texans defense vs. Colts (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): The Texans defense has put up a combined 20 fantasy points in the last two weeks, and a plus matchup against the Colts bodes well for another nice stat line. Their offense has averaged just 16 points over their last four games, and the Colts have committed eight giveaways and allowed nine sacks in that span.

Bills defense vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Bills defense has been playing well of late, and a plus matchup against Kyle McCord and the Dolphins makes it a great play this week. In McCord’s first start, Miami had fewer than 300 yards of offense, allowed three sacks and committed a giveaway. Look for Buffalo to be a fantasy soldier among defenses this week.

Greg Rousseau gets to Goff!



DETvsBUF – on Prime Video

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/RyyZG8pTKL — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2026

More Starts

Steelers defense at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Broncos defense vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bears defense vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Team Defense Streamers

Bengals defense at Commanders (34%): The Bengals defense ranks eighth in fantasy points at the position, and this week's matchup against the Commanders is favorable.

The Bengals defense ranks eighth in fantasy points at the position, and this week's matchup against the Commanders is favorable. Lions defense vs. Buccaneers (22%): The Lions defense might be facing rookie Jalon Daniels if Baker Mayfield is out, so keep tabs on the Tampa quarterback situation.

The Lions defense might be facing rookie Jalon Daniels if Baker Mayfield is out, so keep tabs on the Tampa quarterback situation. Jets defense at Chargers (3%): The Jets defense is a major dart throw, but no team in the league has been more generous to opposing defenses than the Chargers.

Week 11 Sit ’Em Defenses

Sit of the Week

49ers defense vs. Vikings (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The 49ers defense can be a useful fantasy option when the matchup is right, but I’d have a tough time playing it against Kirk Cousins and the Vikings this week. In Cousins’s first game back with the team, the Packers mustered just four fantasy points Sunday. Don’t expect to find fantasy gold with the Niners this week.

Sit ’Em

Saints defense at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Saints defense has failed to score more than five fantasy points in three straight games, and this week’s matchup against the Bears makes it a hard sit ’em. Their offense is ninth in points scored, first in time of possession and ninth in the percentage of drives that result in a touchdown. Keep these Saints from marching into lineups.

Eagles defense vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): The Eagles defense has been a fantasy bust this season, and making moves (like trading Jalen Davis) indicate they’re already pulling the plug on this season. So while this week’s matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers isn’t awful on paper, it's nearly impossible to trust Philadelphia’s defense in fantasy right now.

More Sits

Buccaneers defense at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Giants defense vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Commanders defense vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Kicker Rankings For Week 11

Brandon Aubrey vs. Titans Will Reichard at 49ers (Mexico City) Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Colts (Thurs.) Chris Boswell at Eagles Spencer Shrader at Texans (Thurs.) Cairo Santos vs. Saints Cam Little at Giants Tyler Bass vs. Dolphins Jason Sanders at Chargers Evan McPherson at Commanders (Mon.)

Complete Week 11 kicker rankings

Week 11 Start ’Em Kickers

Start of the Week

Will Reichard at 49ers (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Reichard has been one of the top kickers in fantasy football this season, and a plus matchup against the 49ers awaits. In the last six weeks, their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers. Also, no offense has seen more drives result in field goal conversions this season than the Vikings'.

Start ’Em

Chris Boswell at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Boswell has scored just 15.2 combined fantasy points in his last two games, but he had put up 12-plus points in each of his previous three games. He and the Steelers also have a strong matchup this week against the Eagles, who have allowed 15 field goals and the most fantasy points per game to opposing kickers in the last six weeks.

Cairo Santos vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Santos was one of the hottest kickers in fantasy before Chicago’s bye week, scoring at least nine points in four straight games. He should be back in lineups this week, as the veteran has a plus matchup against the Saints. A total of five kickers have beaten them for 10 or more points, and three have come since Week 7.

More Starts

Ka’imi Fairbairn vs. Colts (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Tyler Bass vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jason Sanders at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Kicker Streamers

Harrison Butker vs. Cardinals (14%): Butker is having a bad season in the stat sheets, but Arizona has allowed 10 or more points to three different kickers since Week 7.

Butker is having a bad season in the stat sheets, but Arizona has allowed 10 or more points to three different kickers since Week 7. Ryan Fitzgerald vs. Ravens (6%): Fitzgerald scored 12.9 fantasy points last week, and the Ravens have allowed nearly 11 points per game to kickers since Week 5.

Fitzgerald scored 12.9 fantasy points last week, and the Ravens have allowed nearly 11 points per game to kickers since Week 5. Joey Slye at Cowboys (0%): Slye scored 18.7 fantasy points in Week 10, and the points total for this week’s game against the pathetic Cowboys defense is expected to be in the mid-50s.

Week 11 Sit ’Em Kickers

Sit of the Week

Chase McLaughlin at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): The Bucs' kicker has been one of the better kickers in fantasy football, but Detroit has allowed just one kicker to score more than eight points against it. What’s more, only two opposing kickers have scored more than six points against the Lions.

Sit ’Em

Matt Gay at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Gay’s stats have slid a bit in recent weeks (15.7 points in his last two games), and a Raiders matchup against the Broncos makes him a fade in Week 11. Their defense has allowed just 6.4 fantasy points per game to kickers in the last six weeks.

Eddy Pineiro vs. Vikings (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Pineiro has scored fewer than eight fantasy points six times this season, and that isn’t likely to improve for the Niners kicker against the Vikings. Opposing kickers have averaged a mere 5.8 fantasy points against them since Week 5.

More Sits

Jake Bates vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Cameron Dicker vs. Jets (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Dominic Zvada vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)