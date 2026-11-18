Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson Ja’Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Browns, Falcons, Packers, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Running Back Rankings For Week 11

Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Buccaneers Christian McCaffrey vs. Vikings James Cook vs. Dolphins Emmett Johnson vs. Cardinals Chuba Hubbard vs. Ravens Tony Pollard at Cowboys Javonte Williams vs. Titans D’Andre Swift vs. Saints Jaylen Warren at Eagles Bhayshul Tuten at Giants

Complete Week 11 running back rankings

Week 11 Start ’Em Running Backs

Start of the Week

Tony Pollard at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Pollard has been on a fantasy tear in his last three games, scoring a combined six touchdowns and 89.1 fantasy points … and he’d done it against some good defenses. This week, he and the Titans face what may be the league’s worst defense in a revenge game against the Cowboys. Their pathetic defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs since Week 5, so Pollard is a must-start in all leagues.

Tony Pollard slips tackles for a 32-yard score!



JAXvsTEN on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/FPR0vlha2W — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Start ’Em

Emmett Johnson vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Johnson went nuclear in his first NFL start, posting six catches, 171 total yards, two touchdowns and 35.1 fantasy points. He took on a heavy workload in the absence of Kenneth Walker III, who was sidelined with a groin injury. If the Chiefs hold Walker out against a lowly Cardinals team, then Johnson would once again be a must-start. Their defense has allowed the fourth-most points per game to backs since Week 5.

D’Andre Swift vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): This is definitely low-hanging fruit, as Swift has been a top fantasy runner. However, I think you can start him and fellow back Kyle Monangai (who is on track to return for the Bears) against the Saints. The Saints were roasted by Chuba Hubbard last week, and their defense has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs since Week 5. With six teams on a bye and assuming Monangai’s return, both players have starter’s appeal.

Jonah Coleman vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Coleman was on a heater before the bye week, scoring a combined 39.2 fantasy points in his first two games as the Broncos' top runner. He should be right back in lineups this week in a plus matchup against the Raiders. Their defense has allowed eight backs to beat them for 17-plus points, and seven of those have beensince Week 4! Coleman is a virtual must-start in his AFC West battle in Sin City.

Derrick Henry at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Henry scored 19 fantasy points last week, but he rushed for just 10 yards on 10 carries (he scored two touchdowns). The King has averaged a lowly 45 rushing yards in his last five games for the Ravens, during which time he has been held under six points three times. Regardless, he needs to remain in starting lineups with a matchup against Carolina next on the slate. Eight running backs have scored at least 15 points against the Panthers this season.

More Starts

Chase Brown at Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Bhayshul Tuten at Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Ollie Gordon II vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Running Back Streamers

Kyle Monangai vs. Saints (8%): Assuming he returns to work this week, Monangai has a plus matchup against a Saints defense that has been vulnerable to running backs.

Assuming he returns to work this week, Monangai has a plus matchup against a Saints defense that has been vulnerable to running backs. Kaelon Black vs. Vikings (7%): Black has seen at least 11 touches in three straight games, making him a desperation flex starter against the Vikings this weekend.

Black has seen at least 11 touches in three straight games, making him a desperation flex starter against the Vikings this weekend. Seth McGowan at Texans (6%): McGowan has scored 11-plus fantasy points in three of his last four games, so he has standalone flex value in Houston for bye-mageddon week.

Week 11 Sit ’Em Running Backs

Sit of the Week

Ashton Jeanty at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Jeanty is hard to sit based on where he was drafted and how thin the running back position has become, but he has become a major risk. He’s scored 27.7 points in his last two games, and his touch share in Las Vegas has dropped from 41% in his first seven games to just 24% since Week 8. Denver’s defense is in the middle of the pack in points allowed to runners in the last six weeks, but Jeanty remains a risk (at best).

Sit ’Em

Saquon Barkley vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Barkley has been a real disappointment this season, averaging just 8.4 fantasy points per game. He also has battled injuries, which have at times hindered his snap count with the Eagles. I’d temper expectations against the Steelers, who have held Jonathan Taylor, Bucky Irving, Chase Brown (Week 3) and Quinshon Judkins to fewer than 13 points already this season. Barkley is at best a risky No. 2 fantasy running back this week.

Travis Etienne Jr. at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Speaking of disappointing fantasy running backs, let’s talk about Etienne. A top-10 fantasy back last season, he has missed all but four games and has averaged a meager 9.3 fantasy points in 2026. Last week in his return, Etienne was in a three-man Saints backfield rotation with Alvin Kamara and Audric Estime. This week’s game against the Bears isn’t bad on paper, but Etienne’s usage and poor numbers make him a sit.

Cam Skattebo vs. Jaguars (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Skattebo has been on fire since he was “benched,” scoring a combined 46.3 fantasy points while seeing a 38% touch share for the Giants. That makes him tough to sit in most leagues. Keep in mind, however, that the Jaguars will have newly acquired NT Jordan Davis in the middle of the line this week. What’s more, their defense has allowed the sixth-lowest EPA to backs since Week 5. Start Skattebo with caution.

Aaron Jones Sr. at 49ers (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Jones scored a touchdown and 12.5 fantasy points against the Packers last weekend, but saw fewer snaps and touches than Jordan Mason. The Vikings' backfield is nearly impossible to predict on a weekly basis, and a matchup against the Niners is bad on paper. Since Week 5, their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game and the fifth-lowest EPA to enemy running backs.

More Sits

Rachaad White vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tyler Allgeier at Chiefs (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Alvin Kamara at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox)