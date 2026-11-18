Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such as Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Browns, Falcons, Packers, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 11

Ja’Marr Chase at Commanders (Mon.) CeeDee Lamb vs. Titans Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Buccaneers Tee Higgins at Commanders (Mon.) Justin Jefferson at 49ers George Pickens vs. Titans Malik Nabers vs. Jaguars Nico Collins vs. Colts (Thur.) Chris Olave at Bears Parker Washington at Giants

Complete Week 11 wide receiver rankings

Week 11 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Tetairoa McMillan vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): McMillan has failed to meet expectations this season, as he hasn't scored more than 12 fantasy points in five of his nine games. I’m going to keep that faith this week, though, as he and the Panthers have a plus matchup against the Ravens. Their pass defense has surrendered 15-plus fantasy points to wide receivers eight times, five times since Week 5. So despite his inconsistent stat lines, I’m starting McMillan this weekend.

Start ’Em

Jameson Williams vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Williams has seen his stats decline over the last two weeks, scoring just 14 fantasy points on nine targets. However, I’m keeping him in fantasy lineups with six teams on a bye and a Lions matchup against the Buccaneers next on the slate. Seven wide receivers have beaten them for 16 or more points this season, including six with at least 20 points, and five of those performances have come since Week 5.

DK Metcalf at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, CBS): I still don’t trust Metcalf, who was lucky to score 15.4 fantasy points last week (they all came in the fourth quarter in garbage time). However, the Steelers receiver is startable during bye-mageddon in a plus matchup against the Eagles. Their defense has been generous to wide receivers, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game to the position in the last six weeks. On the season, 10 wideouts have beaten them for 14-plus fantasy points.

Jordyn Tyson at Bears (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Tyson was listed among my Week 10 streamers, and he finished with 13 targets, 11 catches and 19 fantasy points. I’m not going to guarantee that same level of success again, but the dynamic rookie looked great and will no doubt remain a big part of the Saints’ passing game moving forward. He has flex appeal against the Bears, who are in the top 13 in both fantasy points allowed and EPA to opposing wide receivers since Week 5.

WR with 10+ receptions in a game within their first 2 games since 2020



2026 Jordyn Tyson

2024 Malik Nabers

2023 Puka Nacua pic.twitter.com/Ti7XPxM5nd — PFF (@PFF) November 15, 2026

Rome Odunze vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Odunze has posted decent totals in recent weeks for the Bears, scoring 10-plus points in three straight games. He’s flex-worthy against the Saints, who have given up 13-plus fantasy points to eight wide receivers, including six since Week 4. New Orleans has also allowed the seventh-most points and the third-highest EPA to wideouts. Odunze would be even more valuable if Luther Burden II (concussion) is unable to return.

More Starts

Jaylen Waddle vs. Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Carnell Tate at Cowboys (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Makai Lemon vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Elic Ayomanor at Cowboys (5%): If Carnell Tate (shoulder) is unable to play this week, Ayomanor and Chimere Dike (8%) would be streamers against the Cowboys.

If Carnell Tate (shoulder) is unable to play this week, Ayomanor and would be streamers against the Cowboys. Ryan Flournoy vs. Titans (28%): Flournoy posted 19.1 points last week, and he faces a Titans defense that has given up the most points per game to wideouts since Week 5.

Flournoy posted 19.1 points last week, and he faces a Titans defense that has given up the most points per game to wideouts since Week 5. Courtland Sutton vs. Raiders (9%): Sutton has flex value in a plus matchup against the Raiders, especially if Jaylen Waddle (concussion) is unable to play in Week 11.

Week 11 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Deebo Samuel Sr. vs. Vikings (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Samuel went off for the Niners in his first game back from an injured hamstring, posting 25.9 fantasy points in Dallas. Of course, that was against one of the worst defenses in the league. I’d temper expectations against the Vikings, the best defense in the league, in a huge Sunday night affair. Their defense has allowed just one wide receiver to beat them for more than 12.6 points since Week 2, so Samuel could struggle.

Sit ’Em

Emeka Egbuka at Lions (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Egbuka has been a fantasy disappointment, failing to score more than 11.3 points in all but two contests. He also has been hindered by injuries and poor quarterback play, and it could be Jalon Daniels, not Baker Mayfield, under center for the Bucs against the Lions. Speaking of Detroit, their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to wideouts since Week 5, so this isn’t the favorable matchup it was earlier in the year.

Stefon Diggs vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Diggs is coming off a 20-point stat line in the Commanders' win over the Giants, and he has scored 12-plus points in three of his last four games. That will make it tough to bench him in bye-maggedon, but I would temper expectations when he faces the Bengals. Their defense has allowed the 10th-fewest fantasy points per route run and sixth-lowest EPA to opposing wide receivers since Week 6, so Diggs could have a stinker.

Tank Dell vs. Colts (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Dell will be in plenty of lineups with six teams on a bye, and a Texans matchup against the Colts might look good on the surface. However, their defense has the fifth-fewest fantasy points and the eighth-lowest EPA to opposing wide receivers in the last six weeks. What’s more, they’ve held Rashee Rice, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson, DK Metcalf and Parker Washington to fewer than 12.4 points this season.

Jalen Coker vs. Ravens (1 p.m. ET, Fox): You might be asking, how is Tetairoa McMillan a start ’em … but Coker is a sit ’em? Well, it’s not about the matchup. It’s about the usage (or the lack thereof). In his last four games, Coker has been targeted a combined 18 times. He was targeted 35 times in his first four games, which is a drop of 4.3 targets per game. Coker has also failed to post more than 36 yards in four straight games, so he’s clearly coming with risk.

More Sits

Caleb Douglas vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tre Tucker at Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Xavier Worthy vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)