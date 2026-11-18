Week 11 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players such asJosh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which are updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Byes: Browns, Falcons, Packers, Rams, Patriots, Seahawks

Fabs’s Top 11 Fantasy Tight End Rankings For Week 11

Brock Bowers at Broncos Isaiah Likely vs. Jaguars Trey McBride at Chiefs Colston Loveland vs. Saints George Kittle vs. Vikings (Mexico City) Dalton Kincaid vs. Dolphins Travis Kelce vs. Cardinals Sam LaPorta vs. Buccaneers Tyler Warren at Texans (Thurs.) Brenton Strange at Giants

Complete Week 11 tight end rankings

Week 11 Start ’Em Tight Ends

Start of the Week

Colston Loveland vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Loveland’s fantasy point totals have declined in three straight weeks, but he’s still one of the top players at a thin position. The Bears tight end has seen at least six targets in four straight games, so Loveland is seeing plenty of chances to score points. He also has a plus matchup against the Saints next on the slate. Their defense is in the top 11 in points allowed to tight ends since Week 5, and two have gone over 23 points against them this season.

Start ’Em

Dalton Kincaid vs. Dolphins (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Kincaid posted 58 yards in Week 10, but he caught just two passes for the Bills and finished with 7.8 points against the Jets. I’ll keep the faith in him this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Dolphins awaits. Their defense is 10th in fantasy points allowed per route run since Week 5, and it's ninth in EPA per route run against tight ends. Kincaid also has averaged 10 fantasy points per game in six career meetings against Miami.

BIG PLAY DALTON KINCAID



BUFvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/LcQtgpdRSJ — NFL (@NFL) November 15, 2026

Dallas Goedert vs. Steelers (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Goedert has been one of the more reliable tight ends this season, scoring at least 9.8 fantasy points in five of his seven games. For the season, he’s averaging nearly 11 points per game. This week, he and the Eagles face the Steelers, who have allowed the seventh-most points per game and the fourth-highest EPA to tight ends since Week 5. Their defense has also allowed two tight ends to beat them for 21-plus points in that time frame.

Mike Gesicki at Commanders (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Gesicki has had two straight stink bombs, scoring a combined five fantasy points. He’s still playing more than 47% of the Bengals’ offensive snaps, however, and a matchup against Washington makes him a viable streamer. Their defense has allowed the second-most fantasy points and the fifth-most points per route run over the last six weeks, and five tight ends have beaten them for 17-plus points in 2026.

More Starts

Travis Kelce vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Brenton Strange at Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Chig Okonkwo vs. Bengals (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Tight End Streamers

Darren Waller vs. Ravens (31%): Waller is tough to trust, but he does face a Ravens defense that has allowed the sixth-most points to opposing tight ends since Week 7.

Waller is tough to trust, but he does face a Ravens defense that has allowed the sixth-most points to opposing tight ends since Week 7. Michael Mayer at Broncos (8%): Mayer could be a top-10 tight end if Brock Bowers (ankle) is inactive against a Broncos defense that has been generous to tight ends.

Mayer could be a top-10 tight end if Brock Bowers (ankle) is inactive against a Broncos defense that has been generous to tight ends. Oronde Gadsden II vs. Jets (5%): Gadsden has been mostly a fantasy afterthought, but the Jets have allowed the fourth-most points per game to tight ends since Week 5.

Week 11 Sit ’Em Tight Ends

Sit of the Week

Tyler Warren at Texans (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Warren was a dud last week, scoring 2.4 fantasy points on two catches (three targets). He now has scored 8.4 or fewer points in three straight games, and he has been held to single digits in four of his last five. The good news is that Warren did beat this week’s opponent, the Texans, for 14.7 points in Week 3. The bad news is that Houston has allowed the sixth-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends since Week 5.

Sit ’Em

George Kittle vs. Vikings (Mexico City, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Let me set the record straight … you are not to sit Kittle. This is more of a warning because this week’s matchup against the Vikings is brutal. No tight end has beaten this defense for more than 9.5 fantasy points, and that includes matchups against Tucker Kraft (2), Sam LaPorta and Colston Loveland. Overall, the Vikings have allowed the second-fewest points per route run to the position since Week 5.

Sam LaPorta vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): LaPorta has gone into a total tailspin in the stat sheets, scoring no more than 7.2 fantasy points in four straight games. In that time, he has posted no more than 33 yards for the Lions. I know he’s hard to sit at a brutally thin position, but I would be tempering expectations against Tampa Bay. In the last six weeks, their defense has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points per route run to tight ends, so LaPorta could struggle once again.

Mark Andrews at Panthers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Andrews finally snapped his statistical slide in Week 10, posting 16.2 fantasy points in a loss to the Chargers. That’s more points than he had scored in his previous four games combined, and it could push the Ravens tight end back on the radar for Week 11. The matchup is brutal, though, as the Panthers have allowed the fewest points per game and the second-lowest EPA per route run to tight ends since Week 5. Beware Andrews.

More Sits

Kenyon Sadiq at Chargers (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Greg Dulcich at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Dalton Schultz (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)