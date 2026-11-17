Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!

This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of quarterbacks Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. Drew Lock, Michael Penix Jr. and Tommy DeVito aren’t starting in most leagues. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.

Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 11 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA 2 Joe Burrow CIN at WAS 3 Dak Prescott DAL vs. TEN 4 Patrick Mahomes KC vs. ARI 5 Caleb Williams CHI vs. NO 6 Trevor Lawrence JAC at NYG 7 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CIN 8 Brock Purdy SF vs. MIN 9 Kirk Cousins MIN at SF 10 C.J. Stroud HOU vs. IND 11 Jared Goff DET vs. TB 12 Bryce Young CAR vs. BAL 13 Bo Nix DEN vs. LV 14 Tyler Shough NO at CHI 15 Cam Ward TEN at DAL 16 Aaron Rodgers PIT at PHI 17 J.J. McCarthy NYG vs. JAC 18 Justin Herbert LAC vs. NYJ 19 Geno Smith NYJ at LAC 20 Baker Mayfield TB at DET 21 Jacoby Brissett BAL at CAR 22 Fernando Mendoza LV at DEN 23 Daniel Jones IND at HOU 24 Kyle McCord MIA at BUF 25 Carson Beck ARI at KC 26 Joe Milton PHI vs. PIT