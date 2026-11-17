Week 11 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
Week 11 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Well, the week we’ve all been dreading is here … Welcome to Bye-mageddon!
This is the lone week on the NFL slate (thank goodness!) with six teams on a bye: The Browns, Falcons, Packers, Patriots, Rams and Seahawks are all off. That leaves managers without the services of quarterbacks Jordan Love, Matthew Stafford and Deshaun Watson. Drew Lock, Michael Penix Jr. and Tommy DeVito aren’t starting in most leagues. The NFL will also have its final international matchup, as the Vikings and 49ers will face off at Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. That game is on Sunday night, not Sunday morning.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Patrick Mahomes and Kirk Cousins, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! The position is very thin this week, especially with six teams off and injuries decimating offenses across the league, so you’ll likely have to stick with your starters in most cases.
Here are my fantasy quarterback rankings as we head into Week 11. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 11 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Josh Allen
BUF
vs. MIA
2
Joe Burrow
CIN
at WAS
3
Dak Prescott
DAL
vs. TEN
4
Patrick Mahomes
KC
vs. ARI
5
Caleb Williams
CHI
vs. NO
6
Trevor Lawrence
JAC
at NYG
7
Jayden Daniels
WAS
vs. CIN
8
Brock Purdy
SF
vs. MIN
9
Kirk Cousins
MIN
at SF
10
C.J. Stroud
HOU
vs. IND
11
Jared Goff
DET
vs. TB
12
Bryce Young
CAR
vs. BAL
13
Bo Nix
DEN
vs. LV
14
Tyler Shough
NO
at CHI
15
Cam Ward
TEN
at DAL
16
Aaron Rodgers
PIT
at PHI
17
J.J. McCarthy
NYG
vs. JAC
18
Justin Herbert
LAC
vs. NYJ
19
Geno Smith
NYJ
at LAC
20
Baker Mayfield
TB
at DET
21
Jacoby Brissett
BAL
at CAR
22
Fernando Mendoza
LV
at DEN
23
Daniel Jones
IND
at HOU
24
Kyle McCord
MIA
at BUF
25
Carson Beck
ARI
at KC
26
Joe Milton
PHI
vs. PIT
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano