Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Quarterbacks

Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues, based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase, or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings For Week 4

Josh Allen vs. Patriots Lamar Jackson vs. Titans Trevor Lawrence at Bengals Patrick Mahomes at Raiders Brock Purdy vs. Broncos Joe Burrow vs. Jaguars Dak Prescott at Texans Tyler Shough vs. Falcons (Mon.) Jalen Hurts vs. Rams Matthew Stafford vs. Eagles

Complete Week 4 quarterback rankings

Week 4 Start ’Em Quarterbacks

Start of the Week

Trevor Lawrence at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Lawrence has been on fire in the stat sheets really dating back to last season, scoring 19-plus fantasy points in eight of his last nine games. So while this week’s matchup isn’t exceptional on paper—the Bengals are 14th in points allowed to quarterbacks, I’m starting Lawrence in what could be a real shootout in the jungle. The game total is projected to be in the low 50s, so Vegas is expecting a high-scoring affair in this battle of big cats.

Start ’Em

Patrick Mahomes at Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Mahomes took a small step back in the stat sheets last week, scoring just 16 fantasy points in a win over the Dolphins. I’m sticking with the veteran, though, as he’s facing the undefeated Raiders in what should be a high-scoring game. Mahomes also has done well against the Silver & Black, averaging 23.5 fantasy points over 15 career games. I like both his ceiling and floor in this important AFC West battle in Sin City.

Mahomes finds Kelce for a 48-yard catch and run!@KCvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/KehWCMTfs8 — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Tyler Shough vs. Falcons (Mon. 8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN): Shough scored 23.8 fantasy points in a Week 3 loss to the Raiders, and he now has had at least 17.4 points in 10 of his last 11 games dating back to last season. What’s more, he has posted 20-plus points in six of those games, including each of his last five. Shough should remain in starting lineups against the Falcons, who have allowed 18-plus fantasy points to two of the first three quarterbacks they’ve faced in 2026.

Jared Goff at Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Goff is coming off a nice performance against the Jets, scoring 19.4 fantasy points in Week 3. I’d keep him active this week, too, as the veteran faces the Panthers in a plus matchup with a high projected game total. Carolina’s defense has allowed two quarterbacks to beat them for 20-plus points in their first three games, including Deshaun Watson. Also, the Panthers have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points per dropback.

Bryce Young vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): Young posted his first stinker of the season in Week 3, scoring just 13.6 fantasy points in a loss to the Browns. I’m sticking with the veteran quarterback this week, though, as a plus matchup against the Lions awaits. Their defense has allowed at least 23 fantasy points to all three quarterbacks they’ve faced, including 26 points to Geno Smith last week. In all, no team has allowed more fantasy points to field generals.

More Starts

Dak Prescott at Texans (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Matthew Stafford at Eagles (1 p.m. ET, Fox)

Kyler Murray at Dolphins (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Quarterback Streamers

C.J. Stroud vs. Cowboys (19%): Stroud faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the fifth-most points per dropback.

Stroud faces a Cowboys defense that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and the fifth-most points per dropback. Daniel Jones at Commanders (6%): Jones faces a Commanders defense that has allowed at least 24.7 fantasy points to every quarterback they’ve faced this season.

Jones faces a Commanders defense that has allowed at least 24.7 fantasy points to every quarterback they’ve faced this season. Marcus Mariota vs. Colts (3%): Mariota scored 20.4 fantasy points against Seattle in Week 3, and the Colts have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks.

Week 4 Sit ’Em Quarterbacks

Sit of the Week

Drake Maye at Bills (1 p.m. ET, CBS): This game looks like a win for Maye in fantasy, as the Bills have allowed the seventh-most points to quarterbacks and the total is in the high 40s. The problem is that Maye and the Patriots offense have been awful in their first two games, ranking dead last in the league in points scored … they’re averaging 12 points per game. Maye simply hasn’t played well, possessing a 63.8 completion percentage and committing seven turnovers.

Sit ’Em

Deshaun Watson vs. Steelers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video): Watson is currently 10th in fantasy points among quarterbacks (not a misprint), ranking ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts! Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if the wheels fell off in this tough matchup against the Steelers. Their defense has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks after three weeks, and the projected game total is among the lowest of the week.

Justin Herbert at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Herbert has been absolutely brutal in the first three weeks, completing just 59.1% of his passes with a 65.9% on-target rate. And if you know anything about the NFL, it's that going to Seattle is not the place to get yourself right. Even with Marcus Mariota posting over 20 fantasy points against them last week, this is still one of the best defenses in the league … especially at home. So I’d continue to sit Herbert in fantasy.

Bo Nix at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Nix finally broke out of his statistical slump last week, scoring 24.1 fantasy points in a win over the Rams. That doesn’t mean he’s back to being a must-start quarterback, however. In fact, I still have him ranked outside my top 12 in his matchup against the 49ers. Their defense has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per dropback, and enemy quarterbacks have scored the eighth-fewest points against them after three weeks.

Kirk Cousins vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Cousins is actually ninth in fantasy points at quarterback over the first three weeks (not a misprint). He has thrown three touchdown passes in every game, so the veteran has been consistent, too. Still, I’d be wary of a matchup against the Chiefs. No team in the league has allowed fewer fantasy points to opposing field generals after three weeks, and they’ve allowed the fifth-fewest Expected Points Added per play.

More Sits

Malik Willis at Vikings (4:05 p.m. ET, Fox)

Aaron Rodgers at Browns (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Cam Ward at Ravens (1 p.m. ET, CBS)