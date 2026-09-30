Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em Fantasy Wide Receivers

Week 4 Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: QB | RB | WR | TE | Team D/K

Start ’Em, Sit ’Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups in fantasy football leagues based on a full-point PPR scoring system. This column will not cover elite NFL players like Josh Allen, Bijan Robinson, Ja’Marr Chase or Trey McBride. Instead, it will focus on players who could exceed or fall short of their statistical expectations at each position. For all of your final lineup decisions, check out my weekly player rankings, which will be updated daily.

Note: Streamers listed are players started in fewer than 50% of Sleeper fantasy leagues.

Fabs’s Top 10 Fantasy Wide Receiver Rankings For Week 4

Jaxon Smith-Njigba vs. Chargers Ja’Marr Chase vs. Jaguars Amon-Ra St. Brown at Panthers Chris Olave vs. Falcons (Mon.) Puka Nacua at Eagles CeeDee Lamb at Texans Drake London at Saints (Mon.) Justin Jefferson vs. Dolphins Christian Watson at Buccaneers Zay Flowers vs. Titans

Complete Week 4 wide receiver rankings

Week 4 Start ’Em Wide Receivers

Start of the Week

Tetairoa McMillan vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): McMillan has had an uneven statistical start to the season, but this week’s matchup against the Lions makes him a virtual must-start. In their first three games, Detroit has allowed three wideouts to beat them for 19-plus points. No team in the league has surrendered more points to perimeter receivers either, and only Washington has allowed more catches after three weeks. Look for McMillan to post a strong fantasy line.

Start ’Em

Michael Wilson at Giants (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Wilson went off last week, catching 11 passes on 17 targets and scoring 25.9 fantasy points in a loss to the Niners. He has established himself as the top wideout in Arizona, ahead of Marvin Harrison Jr., and a plus matchup against the Giants makes him a nice fantasy option this week. New York has allowed the sixth-most yards to perimeter receivers, which is where Wilson runs 78.4% of his routes, so look for him to produce another good total.

Parker Washington at Bengals (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Washington has become a near must-start player in fantasy, averaging more than 16 fantasy points per game after three weeks. The Jacksonville receiver should continue to post good totals this week against the Bengals in a game with an expected points total in the low 50s. Cincinnati isn’t bad against wideouts on paper, but their defense has faced struggling offenses (Buccaneers, Texans, Steelers). Keep Washington in your starting lineups once again.

WHAT A CATCH BY PARKER WASHINGTON FOR THE TD 🔥@NEvsJAX on CBS/Paramount+

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/bdHkd0xp0X — NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026

Josh Downs at Commanders (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network): Downs has been a real targets machine for the Colts in the last two weeks, seeing 20 opportunities and scoring 26.9 points. He’ll be heavily involved once again this week in a plus matchup against the Commanders. Washington's pass defense has allowed four wideouts to score 14-plus points in their first three games, and slot receivers have combined to score the sixth-most fantasy points against them this season.

Matthew Golden at Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Golden has had a great start to the season for the Packers, scoring 15-plus fantasy points in two of his first three games. He also has seen 30 targets after three weeks, including two games with 12 targets, as his volume has increased in the absence of Jayden Reed. The Buccaneers already have allowed two wide receivers (Denzel Boston, Jordan Addison) to beat them for 20 or more points, so Golden makes for a solid fantasy play.

More Starts

Keenan Allen at Commanders (London, 9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)

Malik Nabers vs. Cardinals (1 p.m. ET, CBS)

Jalen Coker vs. Lions (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Wide Receiver Streamers

Stefon Diggs vs. Colts (42%): Diggs has run 64.2% of his routes out of the slot, and the Colts have allowed the highest percentage of fantasy points to slot receivers.

Diggs has run 64.2% of his routes out of the slot, and the Colts have allowed the highest percentage of fantasy points to slot receivers. Devaughn Vele vs. Falcons (39%): Vele faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season.

Vele faces a Falcons defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers this season. Mack Hollins at Bills (4%): Hollins led all Patriots receivers in targets and fantasy points in Week 3; the Bills are sixth in Expected Fantasy Points added at wideout.

Week 4 Sit ’Em Wide Receivers

Sit of the Week

Emeka Egbuka vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Fox): Egbuka has been very “mid” so far this season, scoring no more than 11.3 fantasy points in his first three games. He could be hard-pressed to reach even that total this week, as he’ll be catching passes from undrafted rookie free agent quarterback Jalon Daniels with Baker Mayfield out. So while this week’s matchup against the Packers isn’t bad on paper, it’ll be tough to trust Egbuka with the rookie Daniels under center.

Sit ’Em

Mike Evans vs. Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): Evans suffered a rib strain last week in a win over the Cardinals and is considered day to day. Regardless, I’d be wary of this week’s matchup against the Broncos if he’s able to start. Denver has one of the top cover cornerbacks in Patrick Surtain II, and it shows in the stat sheets. After the first three weeks, the Broncos have allowed the eighth-fewest fantasy points and the second-fewest Expected Points Per Route to wideouts.

DJ Moore vs. Patriots (1 p.m. ET, CBS): Moore will be started in plenty of fantasy lineups this week, so consider this more of a warning than a must-sit. That’s due to a tough matchup against Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has been used to shadow the opponent’s top wide receiver. In fact, he shadowed DK Metcalf nearly 90% of the time in Week 2. Assuming it's Moore who will get the shadow treatment this week, he could struggle to post a strong stat line.

Ladd McConkey at Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS): McConkey has had an up-and-down start to the season, scoring 10.6 or fewer fantasy points in each of his last two games. He also has been held to just eight combined targets in that time. So while he’ll be active in many fantasy leagues this week, I would temper expectations against Seattle. Their defense has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to slot receivers, and the fourth-fewest to all receivers.

Jameson Williams at Panthers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC): The Lions speedster has been a fantasy dud in the first three games, scoring just 7.6 points per game. He also has seen just four targets in each of his last two games. While I’d like to think he’s due, Williams is tough to trust … especially when the matchup is tough. That’s the case this week, as he faces a Panthers defense that has given up the third-fewest points to perimeter receivers and the second-fewest points to all receivers.

More Sits

Denzel Boston vs. Steelers (Thurs. 8:15 p.m. ET, Prime Video)

Courtland Sutton at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Tre Tucker vs. Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)