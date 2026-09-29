Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Injuries to running backs have created chaos and plenty of changes as we look ahead to the upcoming NFL slate. De’Von Achane (torn ACL) is out for the season, leaving Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright (when healthy) as the new top backs in Miami. Breece Hall is week to week with a thigh injury, leaving Braelon Allen to lead the Jets' backfield, while Isaiah Davis also gets more work.
As if things weren’t bad enough, Travis Etienne Jr. will miss time with an injured hamstring. That moves Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller up the depth chart in New Orleans. So, yeah, running back is getting thin and has become far more difficult to navigate in the fantasy world.
Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 4 Fantasy Running Back Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
DET
at CAR
2
Bijan Robinson
ATL
at NO
3
Kenneth Walker III
KC
at LV
4
Jonathan Taylor
IND
at WAS
5
Derrick Henry
BAL
vs. TEN
6
Christian McCaffrey
SF
vs. DEN
7
Jeremiyah Love
ARI
at NYG
8
James Cook
BUF
vs. NE
9
Ashton Jeanty
LV
vs. KC
10
D'Andre Swift
CHI
vs. NYJ
11
Saquon Barkley
PHI
vs. LAR
12
Chuba Hubbard
CAR
vs. DET
13
Kyren Williams
LAR
at PHI
14
Chase Brown
CIN
vs. JAC
15
Bucky Irving
TB
vs. GB
16
Jaylen Warren
PIT
at CLE
17
Braelon Allen
NYJ
at CHI
18
Javonte Williams
DAL
at HOU
19
Cam Skattebo
NYG
vs. ARI
20
Bhayshul Tuten
JAC
at CIN
21
Omarion Hampton
LAC
at SEA
22
Ollie Gordon II
MIA
at MIN
23
TreVeyon Henderson
NE
at BUF
24
Aaron Jones Sr.
MIN
vs. MIA
25
David Montgomery
HOU
vs. DAL
26
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
WAS
vs. IND
27
Alvin Kamara
NO
vs. ATL
28
Quinshon Judkins
CLE
vs. PIT
29
Jadarian Price
SEA
vs. LAC
30
Tony Pollard
TEN
at BAL
31
J.K. Dobbins
DEN
at SF
32
Rhamondre Stevenson
NE
at BUF
33
Blake Corum
LAR
at PHI
34
Woody Marks
HOU
vs. DAL
35
Rachaad White
WAS
vs. IND
36
Jaylen Wright
MIA
at MIN
37
Kendre Miller
NO
vs. ATL
38
Kyle Monangai
CHI
vs. NYJ
39
RJ Harvey
DEN
at SF
40
MarShawn Lloyd
GB
at TB
41
Tyler Allgeier
ARI
at NYG
42
Isaiah Davis
NYJ
at CHI
43
Kaelon Black
SF
vs. DEN
44
Emmett Johnson
KC
at LV
45
Emanuel Wilson
SEA
vs. LAC
46
Kaleb Johnson
GB
at TB
47
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
JAC
at CIN
48
Brian Robinson Jr.
ATL
at NO
49
Keaton Mitchell
LAC
at SEA
50
Tyjae Spears
TEN
at BAL
51
Kenneth Gainwell
TB
vs. GB
52
Mike Washington Jr.
LV
vs. KC
53
Tank Bigsby
PHI
vs. LAR
54
Justice Hill
BAL
vs. TEN
55
Raheim Sanders
CLE
vs. PIT
56
Samaje Perine
CIN
vs. JAC
57
George Holani
SEA
vs. LAC
58
Najee Harris
NYG
vs. ARI
59
Seth McGowan
IND
at WAS
60
AJ Dillon
CAR
vs. DET
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano