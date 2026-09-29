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Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Derrick Henry sits at No. 5 in the NFL in rushing yards and No. 5 in our RB ranks for Week 4.
Michael Fabiano|
Derrick Henry, Ravens.
Derrick Henry, Ravens. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Week 4 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Injuries to running backs have created chaos and plenty of changes as we look ahead to the upcoming NFL slate. De’Von Achane (torn ACL) is out for the season, leaving Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright (when healthy) as the new top backs in Miami. Breece Hall is week to week with a thigh injury, leaving Braelon Allen to lead the Jets' backfield, while Isaiah Davis also gets more work.

As if things weren’t bad enough, Travis Etienne Jr. will miss time with an injured hamstring. That moves Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller up the depth chart in New Orleans. So, yeah, running back is getting thin and has become far more difficult to navigate in the fantasy world.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

DET

at CAR

2

Bijan Robinson

ATL

at NO

3

Kenneth Walker III

KC

at LV

4

Jonathan Taylor

IND

at WAS

5

Derrick Henry

BAL

vs. TEN

6

Christian McCaffrey

SF

vs. DEN

7

Jeremiyah Love

ARI

at NYG

8

James Cook

BUF

vs. NE

9

Ashton Jeanty

LV

vs. KC

10

D'Andre Swift

CHI

vs. NYJ

11

Saquon Barkley

PHI

vs. LAR

12

Chuba Hubbard

CAR

vs. DET

13

Kyren Williams

LAR

at PHI

14

Chase Brown

CIN

vs. JAC

15

Bucky Irving

TB

vs. GB

16

Jaylen Warren

PIT

at CLE

17

Braelon Allen

NYJ

at CHI

18

Javonte Williams

DAL

at HOU

19

Cam Skattebo

NYG

vs. ARI

20

Bhayshul Tuten

JAC

at CIN

21

Omarion Hampton

LAC

at SEA

22

Ollie Gordon II

MIA

at MIN

23

TreVeyon Henderson

NE

at BUF

24

Aaron Jones Sr.

MIN

vs. MIA

25

David Montgomery

HOU

vs. DAL

26

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

WAS

vs. IND

27

Alvin Kamara

NO

vs. ATL

28

Quinshon Judkins

CLE

vs. PIT

29

Jadarian Price

SEA

vs. LAC

30

Tony Pollard

TEN

at BAL

31

J.K. Dobbins

DEN

at SF

32

Rhamondre Stevenson

NE

at BUF

33

Blake Corum

LAR

at PHI

34

Woody Marks

HOU

vs. DAL

35

Rachaad White

WAS

vs. IND

36

Jaylen Wright

MIA

at MIN

37

Kendre Miller

NO

vs. ATL

38

Kyle Monangai

CHI

vs. NYJ

39

RJ Harvey

DEN

at SF

40

MarShawn Lloyd

GB

at TB

41

Tyler Allgeier

ARI

at NYG

42

Isaiah Davis

NYJ

at CHI

43

Kaelon Black

SF

vs. DEN

44

Emmett Johnson

KC

at LV

45

Emanuel Wilson

SEA

vs. LAC

46

Kaleb Johnson

GB

at TB

47

Chris Rodriguez Jr.

JAC

at CIN

48

Brian Robinson Jr.

ATL

at NO

49

Keaton Mitchell

LAC

at SEA

50

Tyjae Spears

TEN

at BAL

51

Kenneth Gainwell

TB

vs. GB

52

Mike Washington Jr.

LV

vs. KC

53

Tank Bigsby

PHI

vs. LAR

54

Justice Hill

BAL

vs. TEN

55

Raheim Sanders

CLE

vs. PIT

56

Samaje Perine

CIN

vs. JAC

57

George Holani

SEA

vs. LAC

58

Najee Harris

NYG

vs. ARI

59

Seth McGowan

IND

at WAS

60

AJ Dillon

CAR

vs. DET

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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