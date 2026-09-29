Week 4 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Injuries to running backs have created chaos and plenty of changes as we look ahead to the upcoming NFL slate. De’Von Achane (torn ACL) is out for the season, leaving Ollie Gordon II and Jaylen Wright (when healthy) as the new top backs in Miami. Breece Hall is week to week with a thigh injury, leaving Braelon Allen to lead the Jets' backfield, while Isaiah Davis also gets more work.

As if things weren’t bad enough, Travis Etienne Jr. will miss time with an injured hamstring. That moves Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller up the depth chart in New Orleans. So, yeah, running back is getting thin and has become far more difficult to navigate in the fantasy world.

Here are my fantasy running back rankings as we head into Week 4. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 4 Fantasy Running Back Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at CAR 2 Bijan Robinson ATL at NO 3 Kenneth Walker III KC at LV 4 Jonathan Taylor IND at WAS 5 Derrick Henry BAL vs. TEN 6 Christian McCaffrey SF vs. DEN 7 Jeremiyah Love ARI at NYG 8 James Cook BUF vs. NE 9 Ashton Jeanty LV vs. KC 10 D'Andre Swift CHI vs. NYJ 11 Saquon Barkley PHI vs. LAR 12 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. DET 13 Kyren Williams LAR at PHI 14 Chase Brown CIN vs. JAC 15 Bucky Irving TB vs. GB 16 Jaylen Warren PIT at CLE 17 Braelon Allen NYJ at CHI 18 Javonte Williams DAL at HOU 19 Cam Skattebo NYG vs. ARI 20 Bhayshul Tuten JAC at CIN 21 Omarion Hampton LAC at SEA 22 Ollie Gordon II MIA at MIN 23 TreVeyon Henderson NE at BUF 24 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN vs. MIA 25 David Montgomery HOU vs. DAL 26 Jacory Croskey-Merritt WAS vs. IND 27 Alvin Kamara NO vs. ATL 28 Quinshon Judkins CLE vs. PIT 29 Jadarian Price SEA vs. LAC 30 Tony Pollard TEN at BAL 31 J.K. Dobbins DEN at SF 32 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at BUF 33 Blake Corum LAR at PHI 34 Woody Marks HOU vs. DAL 35 Rachaad White WAS vs. IND 36 Jaylen Wright MIA at MIN 37 Kendre Miller NO vs. ATL 38 Kyle Monangai CHI vs. NYJ 39 RJ Harvey DEN at SF 40 MarShawn Lloyd GB at TB 41 Tyler Allgeier ARI at NYG 42 Isaiah Davis NYJ at CHI 43 Kaelon Black SF vs. DEN 44 Emmett Johnson KC at LV 45 Emanuel Wilson SEA vs. LAC 46 Kaleb Johnson GB at TB 47 Chris Rodriguez Jr. JAC at CIN 48 Brian Robinson Jr. ATL at NO 49 Keaton Mitchell LAC at SEA 50 Tyjae Spears TEN at BAL 51 Kenneth Gainwell TB vs. GB 52 Mike Washington Jr. LV vs. KC 53 Tank Bigsby PHI vs. LAR 54 Justice Hill BAL vs. TEN 55 Raheim Sanders CLE vs. PIT 56 Samaje Perine CIN vs. JAC 57 George Holani SEA vs. LAC 58 Najee Harris NYG vs. ARI 59 Seth McGowan IND at WAS 60 AJ Dillon CAR vs. DET