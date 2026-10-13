Week 6 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings
Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without one of the top defenses in the fantasy leagues, the Vikings, and a viable streaming unit in Cincinnati.
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Chiefs and Patriots, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of team defenses also have seen their value fall, including the Houston Texans.
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 6 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Rams
LAR
vs. ARI
2
Chiefs
KC
vs. LAC
3
Patriots
NE
vs. NYJ
4
Steelers
PIT
at TB
5
Seahawks
SEA
at DEN
6
Colts
IND
vs. TEN
7
Ravens
BAL
at CLE
8
49ers
SF
vs. WAS
9
Bears
CHI
at ATL
10
Jaguars
JAC
vs. HOU
11
Bills
BUF
at LV
12
Eagles
PHI
vs. CAR
13
Saints
NO
at NYG
14
Broncos
DEN
vs. SEA
15
Texans
HOU
at JAC
16
Giants
NYG
vs. NO
17
Falcons
ATL
vs. CHI
18
Panthers
CAR
at PHI
19
Browns
CLE
vs. BAL
20
Packers
GB
vs. DAL
21
Buccaneers
TB
vs. PIT
22
Titans
TEN
at IND
23
Jets
NYJ
at NE
24
Chargers
LAC
at KC
25
Raiders
LV
vs. BUF
26
Commanders
WAS
at SF
27
Cowboys
DAL
at GB
28
Cardinals
ARI
at LAR
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano