Week 6 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without one of the top defenses in the fantasy leagues, the Vikings, and a viable streaming unit in Cincinnati.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Chiefs and Patriots, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of team defenses also have seen their value fall, including the Houston Texans.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Rams LAR vs. ARI 2 Chiefs KC vs. LAC 3 Patriots NE vs. NYJ 4 Steelers PIT at TB 5 Seahawks SEA at DEN 6 Colts IND vs. TEN 7 Ravens BAL at CLE 8 49ers SF vs. WAS 9 Bears CHI at ATL 10 Jaguars JAC vs. HOU 11 Bills BUF at LV 12 Eagles PHI vs. CAR 13 Saints NO at NYG 14 Broncos DEN vs. SEA 15 Texans HOU at JAC 16 Giants NYG vs. NO 17 Falcons ATL vs. CHI 18 Panthers CAR at PHI 19 Browns CLE vs. BAL 20 Packers GB vs. DAL 21 Buccaneers TB vs. PIT 22 Titans TEN at IND 23 Jets NYJ at NE 24 Chargers LAC at KC 25 Raiders LV vs. BUF 26 Commanders WAS at SF 27 Cowboys DAL at GB 28 Cardinals ARI at LAR