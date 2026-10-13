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Week 6 Fantasy Football Team Defense Rankings

T.J. Watt and the Steelers defense remain in the top 5 as they prepare to face the Buccaneers.
Michael Fabiano|
T.J. Watt, Steelers.
T.J. Watt, Steelers. | Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without one of the top defenses in the fantasy leagues, the Vikings, and a viable streaming unit in Cincinnati.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Chiefs and Patriots, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of team defenses also have seen their value fall, including the Houston Texans.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Rams

LAR

vs. ARI

2

Chiefs

KC

vs. LAC

3

Patriots

NE

vs. NYJ

4

Steelers

PIT

at TB

5

Seahawks

SEA

at DEN

6

Colts

IND

vs. TEN

7

Ravens

BAL

at CLE

8

49ers

SF

vs. WAS

9

Bears

CHI

at ATL

10

Jaguars

JAC

vs. HOU

11

Bills

BUF

at LV

12

Eagles

PHI

vs. CAR

13

Saints

NO

at NYG

14

Broncos

DEN

vs. SEA

15

Texans

HOU

at JAC

16

Giants

NYG

vs. NO

17

Falcons

ATL

vs. CHI

18

Panthers

CAR

at PHI

19

Browns

CLE

vs. BAL

20

Packers

GB

vs. DAL

21

Buccaneers

TB

vs. PIT

22

Titans

TEN

at IND

23

Jets

NYJ

at NE

24

Chargers

LAC

at KC

25

Raiders

LV

vs. BUF

26

Commanders

WAS

at SF

27

Cowboys

DAL

at GB

28

Cardinals

ARI

at LAR

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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