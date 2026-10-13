Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without high-end tight end Sam LaPorta, in addition to lesser options such as T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki and Greg Dulcich
This week’s rankings include some risers in Isaiah Likely and Dallas Goedert, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of tight ends have also seen their value fall, including Jake Ferguson.
Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 6 Fantasy Tight End Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Trey McBride
ARI
at LAR
2
Brock Bowers
LV
vs. BUF
3
George Kittle
SF
vs. WAS
4
Tyler Warren
IND
vs. TEN
5
Isaiah Likely
NYG
vs. NO
6
Travis Kelce
KC
vs. LAC
7
Tucker Kraft
GB
vs. DAL
8
Dallas Goedert
PHI
vs. CAR
9
Dalton Kincaid
BUF
at LV
10
Juwan Johnson
NO
at NYG
11
Harold Fannin Jr.
CLE
vs. BAL
12
Colston Loveland
CHI
at ATL
13
Hunter Henry
NE
vs. NYJ
14
Darren Waller
CAR
at PHI
15
Tyler Higbee
LAR
vs. ARI
16
Mark Andrews
BAL
at CLE
17
Pat Freiermuth
PIT
at TB
18
Brenton Strange
JAC
vs. HOU
19
Kyle Pitts Sr.
ATL
vs. CHI
20
Jake Ferguson
DAL
at GB
21
Chig Okonkwo
WAS
at SF
22
Mason Taylor
NYJ
at NE
23
Dalton Schultz
HOU
at JAC
24
AJ Barner
SEA
at DEN
25
Michael Mayer
LV
vs. BUF
26
Darnell Washington
PIT
at TB
27
Evan Engram
DEN
vs. SEA
28
Charlie Kolar
LAC
at KC
29
Cade Otton
TB
vs. PIT
30
Oronde Gadsden II
LAC
at KC
31
Theo Johnson
NYG
vs. NO
32
Gunnar Helm
TEN
at IND
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano