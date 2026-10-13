Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without high-end tight end Sam LaPorta, in addition to lesser options such as T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki and Greg Dulcich

This week’s rankings include some risers in Isaiah Likely and Dallas Goedert, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of tight ends have also seen their value fall, including Jake Ferguson.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Trey McBride ARI at LAR 2 Brock Bowers LV vs. BUF 3 George Kittle SF vs. WAS 4 Tyler Warren IND vs. TEN 5 Isaiah Likely NYG vs. NO 6 Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC 7 Tucker Kraft GB vs. DAL 8 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. CAR 9 Dalton Kincaid BUF at LV 10 Juwan Johnson NO at NYG 11 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE vs. BAL 12 Colston Loveland CHI at ATL 13 Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ 14 Darren Waller CAR at PHI 15 Tyler Higbee LAR vs. ARI 16 Mark Andrews BAL at CLE 17 Pat Freiermuth PIT at TB 18 Brenton Strange JAC vs. HOU 19 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL vs. CHI 20 Jake Ferguson DAL at GB 21 Chig Okonkwo WAS at SF 22 Mason Taylor NYJ at NE 23 Dalton Schultz HOU at JAC 24 AJ Barner SEA at DEN 25 Michael Mayer LV vs. BUF 26 Darnell Washington PIT at TB 27 Evan Engram DEN vs. SEA 28 Charlie Kolar LAC at KC 29 Cade Otton TB vs. PIT 30 Oronde Gadsden II LAC at KC 31 Theo Johnson NYG vs. NO 32 Gunnar Helm TEN at IND