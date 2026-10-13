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Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

The 49ers' George Kittle sits at No. 3 ahead of his Monday night matchup vs. the Commanders at home.
Michael Fabiano|
George Kittle, 49ers.
George Kittle, 49ers. | Brooke Sutton/Getty Images

Week 6 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 6, fantasy fans! It’s the first week of the season with four teams on a bye: the Bengals, Dolphins, Lions and Vikings. That leaves fantasy managers without high-end tight end Sam LaPorta, in addition to lesser options such as T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki and Greg Dulcich

This week’s rankings include some risers in Isaiah Likely and Dallas Goedert, and there are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of tight ends have also seen their value fall, including Jake Ferguson.

Here are my fantasy tight end rankings as we head into Week 6. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 6 Fantasy Tight End Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Trey McBride

ARI

at LAR

2

Brock Bowers

LV

vs. BUF

3

George Kittle

SF

vs. WAS

4

Tyler Warren

IND

vs. TEN

5

Isaiah Likely

NYG

vs. NO

6

Travis Kelce

KC

vs. LAC

7

Tucker Kraft

GB

vs. DAL

8

Dallas Goedert

PHI

vs. CAR

9

Dalton Kincaid

BUF

at LV

10

Juwan Johnson

NO

at NYG

11

Harold Fannin Jr.

CLE

vs. BAL

12

Colston Loveland

CHI

at ATL

13

Hunter Henry

NE

vs. NYJ

14

Darren Waller

CAR

at PHI

15

Tyler Higbee

LAR

vs. ARI

16

Mark Andrews

BAL

at CLE

17

Pat Freiermuth

PIT

at TB

18

Brenton Strange

JAC

vs. HOU

19

Kyle Pitts Sr.

ATL

vs. CHI

20

Jake Ferguson

DAL

at GB

21

Chig Okonkwo

WAS

at SF

22

Mason Taylor

NYJ

at NE

23

Dalton Schultz

HOU

at JAC

24

AJ Barner

SEA

at DEN

25

Michael Mayer

LV

vs. BUF

26

Darnell Washington

PIT

at TB

27

Evan Engram

DEN

vs. SEA

28

Charlie Kolar

LAC

at KC

29

Cade Otton

TB

vs. PIT

30

Oronde Gadsden II

LAC

at KC

31

Theo Johnson

NYG

vs. NO

32

Gunnar Helm

TEN

at IND

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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