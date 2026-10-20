Week 7 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy managers without high-end starting options such as Josh Allen, James Cook and Parker Washington.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye, Josh Jacobs (who returns after six weeks on the commissioner’s exempt list) and Malik Nabers. There are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of players have also seen their value fall, including Bo Nix and TreVeyon Henderson.

Here are my fantasy flex player rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK Player Pos TM Opponent 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 DET vs. GB 2 Bijan Robinson RB2 ATL vs. SF 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR1 SEA vs. KC 4 Kenneth Walker III RB3 KC at SEA 5 Puka Nacua WR2 LAR at LV 6 Ja'Marr Chase WR3 CIN at BAL 7 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4 DET vs. GB 8 Christian Watson WR5 GB at DET 9 Christian McCaffrey RB4 SF at ATL 10 Derrick Henry RB5 BAL vs. CIN 11 CeeDee Lamb WR6 DAL at PHI 12 Malik Nabers WR7 NYG at HOU 13 Jonathan Taylor RB6 IND at MIN 14 Chuba Hubbard RB7 CAR vs. TB 15 Justin Jefferson WR8 MIN vs. IND 16 Drake London WR9 ATL vs. SF 17 Nico Collins WR10 HOU vs. NYG 18 Chris Olave WR11 NO vs. PIT 19 Javonte Williams RB8 DAL at PHI 20 Trey McBride TE1 ARI vs. DEN 21 Tetairoa McMillan WR12 CAR vs. TB 22 Ashton Jeanty RB9 LV vs. LAR 23 Jaylen Warren RB10 PIT at NO 24 Kyren Williams RB11 LAR at LV 25 Mike Evans WR13 SF at ATL 26 Matthew Golden WR14 GB at DET 27 DeVonta Smith WR15 PHI vs. DAL 28 Isaiah Likely TE2 NYG at HOU 29 Brock Bowers TE3 LV vs. LAR 30 Chase Brown RB12 CIN at BAL 31 D'Andre Swift RB13 CHI vs. NE 32 Garrett Wilson WR16 NYJ vs. MIA 33 Davante Adams WR17 LAR at LV 34 Zay Flowers WR18 BAL vs. CIN 35 Tee Higgins WR19 CIN at BAL 36 George Pickens WR20 DAL at PHI 37 Jalen Coker WR21 CAR vs. TB 38 Bucky Irving RB14 TB at CAR 39 Josh Jacobs RB15 GB at DET 40 Braelon Allen RB16 NYJ vs. MIA 41 Aaron Jones Sr. RB17 MIN vs. IND 42 Ollie Gordon II RB18 MIA at NYJ 43 A.J. Brown WR22 NE at CHI 44 Jameson Williams WR23 DET vs. GB 45 Emeka Egbuka WR24 TB at CAR 46 Jaylen Waddle WR30 DEN at ARI 47 Michael Wilson WR25 ARI vs. DEN 48 DK Metcalf WR26 PIT at NO 49 George Kittle TE4 SF at ATL 50 Carnell Tate WR27 TEN vs. CLE 51 Luther Burden III WR28 CHI vs. NE 52 Sam LaPorta TE5 DET vs. GB 53 Germie Bernard WR29 PIT at NO 54 Tyler Allgeier RB19 ARI vs. DEN 55 Rhamondre Stevenson RB20 NE at CHI 56 Tucker Kraft TE6 GB at DET 57 Tyler Warren TE7 IND at MIN 58 Colston Loveland TE8 CHI vs. NE 59 Emanuel Wilson RB21 SEA vs. KC 60 Quinshon Judkins RB22 CLE at TEN 61 J.K. Dobbins RB23 DEN at ARI 62 Xavier Worthy WR31 KC at SEA 63 Denzel Boston WR32 CLE at TEN 64 Keenan Allen WR33 IND at MIN 65 Dameon Pierce RB24 PHI vs. DAL 66 Alvin Kamara RB25 NO vs. PIT 67 Blake Corum RB26 LAR at LV 68 Rome Odunze WR34 CHI vs. NE 69 Josh Downs WR35 IND at MIN 70 Malik Washington WR36 MIA at NYJ 71 Jordan Addison WR37 MIN vs. IND 72 TreVeyon Henderson RB27 NE at CHI 73 RJ Harvey RB28 DEN at ARI 74 Tony Pollard RB29 TEN vs. CLE 75 Woody Marks RB30 HOU vs. NYG 76 Dallas Goedert TE9 PHI vs. DAL 77 Tre Tucker WR38 LV vs. LAR 78 Devaughn Vele WR39 NO vs. PIT 79 Jordan Mason RB31 MIN vs. IND 80 Kendre Miller RB32 NO vs. PIT 81 KC Concepcion WR40 CLE at TEN 82 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE10 ATL vs. SF 83 Kendrick Bourne WR41 ARI vs. DEN 84 Jaylin Noel WR42 HOU vs. NYG 85 Romeo Doubs WR43 NE at CHI 86 Omar Cooper Jr. WR44 NYJ vs. MIA 87 Wan'Dale Robinson WR45 TEN vs. CLE 88 Tyrone Tracy Jr RB33 NYG at HOU 89 Roshon Johnson RB34 CHI vs. NE 90 Travis Kelce TE11 KC at SEA 91 Ryan Flournoy WR46 DAL at PHI 92 DeMario Douglas WR47 NE at CHI 93 Dontayvion Wicks WR48 PHI vs. DAL 94 Chris Bell WR49 MIA at NYJ 95 Chris Godwin Jr. WR50 TB at CAR 96 Courtland Sutton WR51 DEN at ARI 97 Brian Robinson Jr. RB35 ATL vs. SF 98 Samaje Perine RB36 CIN at BAL 99 Rico Dowdle RB37 PIT at NO 100 Ja'Kobi Lane WR52 BAL vs. CIN