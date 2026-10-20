Week 7 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings
Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy managers without high-end starting options such as Josh Allen, James Cook and Parker Washington.
This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye, Josh Jacobs (who returns after six weeks on the commissioner’s exempt list) and Malik Nabers. There are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of players have also seen their value fall, including Bo Nix and TreVeyon Henderson.
Here are my fantasy flex player rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 7 Fantasy Flex Rankings
RK
Player
Pos
TM
Opponent
1
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
DET
vs. GB
2
Bijan Robinson
RB2
ATL
vs. SF
3
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR1
SEA
vs. KC
4
Kenneth Walker III
RB3
KC
at SEA
5
Puka Nacua
WR2
LAR
at LV
6
Ja'Marr Chase
WR3
CIN
at BAL
7
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
DET
vs. GB
8
Christian Watson
WR5
GB
at DET
9
Christian McCaffrey
RB4
SF
at ATL
10
Derrick Henry
RB5
BAL
vs. CIN
11
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
DAL
at PHI
12
Malik Nabers
WR7
NYG
at HOU
13
Jonathan Taylor
RB6
IND
at MIN
14
Chuba Hubbard
RB7
CAR
vs. TB
15
Justin Jefferson
WR8
MIN
vs. IND
16
Drake London
WR9
ATL
vs. SF
17
Nico Collins
WR10
HOU
vs. NYG
18
Chris Olave
WR11
NO
vs. PIT
19
Javonte Williams
RB8
DAL
at PHI
20
Trey McBride
TE1
ARI
vs. DEN
21
Tetairoa McMillan
WR12
CAR
vs. TB
22
Ashton Jeanty
RB9
LV
vs. LAR
23
Jaylen Warren
RB10
PIT
at NO
24
Kyren Williams
RB11
LAR
at LV
25
Mike Evans
WR13
SF
at ATL
26
Matthew Golden
WR14
GB
at DET
27
DeVonta Smith
WR15
PHI
vs. DAL
28
Isaiah Likely
TE2
NYG
at HOU
29
Brock Bowers
TE3
LV
vs. LAR
30
Chase Brown
RB12
CIN
at BAL
31
D'Andre Swift
RB13
CHI
vs. NE
32
Garrett Wilson
WR16
NYJ
vs. MIA
33
Davante Adams
WR17
LAR
at LV
34
Zay Flowers
WR18
BAL
vs. CIN
35
Tee Higgins
WR19
CIN
at BAL
36
George Pickens
WR20
DAL
at PHI
37
Jalen Coker
WR21
CAR
vs. TB
38
Bucky Irving
RB14
TB
at CAR
39
Josh Jacobs
RB15
GB
at DET
40
Braelon Allen
RB16
NYJ
vs. MIA
41
Aaron Jones Sr.
RB17
MIN
vs. IND
42
Ollie Gordon II
RB18
MIA
at NYJ
43
A.J. Brown
WR22
NE
at CHI
44
Jameson Williams
WR23
DET
vs. GB
45
Emeka Egbuka
WR24
TB
at CAR
46
Jaylen Waddle
WR30
DEN
at ARI
47
Michael Wilson
WR25
ARI
vs. DEN
48
DK Metcalf
WR26
PIT
at NO
49
George Kittle
TE4
SF
at ATL
50
Carnell Tate
WR27
TEN
vs. CLE
51
Luther Burden III
WR28
CHI
vs. NE
52
Sam LaPorta
TE5
DET
vs. GB
53
Germie Bernard
WR29
PIT
at NO
54
Tyler Allgeier
RB19
ARI
vs. DEN
55
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB20
NE
at CHI
56
Tucker Kraft
TE6
GB
at DET
57
Tyler Warren
TE7
IND
at MIN
58
Colston Loveland
TE8
CHI
vs. NE
59
Emanuel Wilson
RB21
SEA
vs. KC
60
Quinshon Judkins
RB22
CLE
at TEN
61
J.K. Dobbins
RB23
DEN
at ARI
62
Xavier Worthy
WR31
KC
at SEA
63
Denzel Boston
WR32
CLE
at TEN
64
Keenan Allen
WR33
IND
at MIN
65
Dameon Pierce
RB24
PHI
vs. DAL
66
Alvin Kamara
RB25
NO
vs. PIT
67
Blake Corum
RB26
LAR
at LV
68
Rome Odunze
WR34
CHI
vs. NE
69
Josh Downs
WR35
IND
at MIN
70
Malik Washington
WR36
MIA
at NYJ
71
Jordan Addison
WR37
MIN
vs. IND
72
TreVeyon Henderson
RB27
NE
at CHI
73
RJ Harvey
RB28
DEN
at ARI
74
Tony Pollard
RB29
TEN
vs. CLE
75
Woody Marks
RB30
HOU
vs. NYG
76
Dallas Goedert
TE9
PHI
vs. DAL
77
Tre Tucker
WR38
LV
vs. LAR
78
Devaughn Vele
WR39
NO
vs. PIT
79
Jordan Mason
RB31
MIN
vs. IND
80
Kendre Miller
RB32
NO
vs. PIT
81
KC Concepcion
WR40
CLE
at TEN
82
Kyle Pitts Sr.
TE10
ATL
vs. SF
83
Kendrick Bourne
WR41
ARI
vs. DEN
84
Jaylin Noel
WR42
HOU
vs. NYG
85
Romeo Doubs
WR43
NE
at CHI
86
Omar Cooper Jr.
WR44
NYJ
vs. MIA
87
Wan'Dale Robinson
WR45
TEN
vs. CLE
88
Tyrone Tracy Jr
RB33
NYG
at HOU
89
Roshon Johnson
RB34
CHI
vs. NE
90
Travis Kelce
TE11
KC
at SEA
91
Ryan Flournoy
WR46
DAL
at PHI
92
DeMario Douglas
WR47
NE
at CHI
93
Dontayvion Wicks
WR48
PHI
vs. DAL
94
Chris Bell
WR49
MIA
at NYJ
95
Chris Godwin Jr.
WR50
TB
at CAR
96
Courtland Sutton
WR51
DEN
at ARI
97
Brian Robinson Jr.
RB35
ATL
vs. SF
98
Samaje Perine
RB36
CIN
at BAL
99
Rico Dowdle
RB37
PIT
at NO
100
Ja'Kobi Lane
WR52
BAL
vs. CIN
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano