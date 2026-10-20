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Week 7 Fantasy Football Flex Rankings

Christian Watson and the Packers take on the Lions and their porous defensive secondary this week.
Michael Fabiano|
Christian Watson, Packers.
Christian Watson, Packers. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Week 7 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

Welcome to Week 7, fantasy fans! It’s the second week of the season with four teams on a bye; this time it’s the Bills, Chargers, Commanders and Jaguars. That leaves fantasy managers without high-end starting options such as Josh Allen, James Cook and Parker Washington.

This week’s rankings include some risers in Drake Maye, Josh Jacobs (who returns after six weeks on the commissioner’s exempt list) and Malik Nabers. There are a few good streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em for all the details! A number of players have also seen their value fall, including Bo Nix and TreVeyon Henderson.

Here are my fantasy flex player rankings as we head into Week 7. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 7 Fantasy Flex Rankings

RK

Player

Pos

TM

Opponent

1

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

DET

vs. GB

2

Bijan Robinson

RB2

ATL

vs. SF

3

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR1

SEA

vs. KC

4

Kenneth Walker III

RB3

KC

at SEA

5

Puka Nacua

WR2

LAR

at LV

6

Ja'Marr Chase

WR3

CIN

at BAL

7

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

DET

vs. GB

8

Christian Watson

WR5

GB

at DET

9

Christian McCaffrey

RB4

SF

at ATL

10

Derrick Henry

RB5

BAL

vs. CIN

11

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

DAL

at PHI

12

Malik Nabers

WR7

NYG

at HOU

13

Jonathan Taylor

RB6

IND

at MIN

14

Chuba Hubbard

RB7

CAR

vs. TB

15

Justin Jefferson

WR8

MIN

vs. IND

16

Drake London

WR9

ATL

vs. SF

17

Nico Collins

WR10

HOU

vs. NYG

18

Chris Olave

WR11

NO

vs. PIT

19

Javonte Williams

RB8

DAL

at PHI

20

Trey McBride

TE1

ARI

vs. DEN

21

Tetairoa McMillan

WR12

CAR

vs. TB

22

Ashton Jeanty

RB9

LV

vs. LAR

23

Jaylen Warren

RB10

PIT

at NO

24

Kyren Williams

RB11

LAR

at LV

25

Mike Evans

WR13

SF

at ATL

26

Matthew Golden

WR14

GB

at DET

27

DeVonta Smith

WR15

PHI

vs. DAL

28

Isaiah Likely

TE2

NYG

at HOU

29

Brock Bowers

TE3

LV

vs. LAR

30

Chase Brown

RB12

CIN

at BAL

31

D'Andre Swift

RB13

CHI

vs. NE

32

Garrett Wilson

WR16

NYJ

vs. MIA

33

Davante Adams

WR17

LAR

at LV

34

Zay Flowers

WR18

BAL

vs. CIN

35

Tee Higgins

WR19

CIN

at BAL

36

George Pickens

WR20

DAL

at PHI

37

Jalen Coker

WR21

CAR

vs. TB

38

Bucky Irving

RB14

TB

at CAR

39

Josh Jacobs

RB15

GB

at DET

40

Braelon Allen

RB16

NYJ

vs. MIA

41

Aaron Jones Sr.

RB17

MIN

vs. IND

42

Ollie Gordon II

RB18

MIA

at NYJ

43

A.J. Brown

WR22

NE

at CHI

44

Jameson Williams

WR23

DET

vs. GB

45

Emeka Egbuka

WR24

TB

at CAR

46

Jaylen Waddle

WR30

DEN

at ARI

47

Michael Wilson

WR25

ARI

vs. DEN

48

DK Metcalf

WR26

PIT

at NO

49

George Kittle

TE4

SF

at ATL

50

Carnell Tate

WR27

TEN

vs. CLE

51

Luther Burden III

WR28

CHI

vs. NE

52

Sam LaPorta

TE5

DET

vs. GB

53

Germie Bernard

WR29

PIT

at NO

54

Tyler Allgeier

RB19

ARI

vs. DEN

55

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB20

NE

at CHI

56

Tucker Kraft

TE6

GB

at DET

57

Tyler Warren

TE7

IND

at MIN

58

Colston Loveland

TE8

CHI

vs. NE

59

Emanuel Wilson

RB21

SEA

vs. KC

60

Quinshon Judkins

RB22

CLE

at TEN

61

J.K. Dobbins

RB23

DEN

at ARI

62

Xavier Worthy

WR31

KC

at SEA

63

Denzel Boston

WR32

CLE

at TEN

64

Keenan Allen

WR33

IND

at MIN

65

Dameon Pierce

RB24

PHI

vs. DAL

66

Alvin Kamara

RB25

NO

vs. PIT

67

Blake Corum

RB26

LAR

at LV

68

Rome Odunze

WR34

CHI

vs. NE

69

Josh Downs

WR35

IND

at MIN

70

Malik Washington

WR36

MIA

at NYJ

71

Jordan Addison

WR37

MIN

vs. IND

72

TreVeyon Henderson

RB27

NE

at CHI

73

RJ Harvey

RB28

DEN

at ARI

74

Tony Pollard

RB29

TEN

vs. CLE

75

Woody Marks

RB30

HOU

vs. NYG

76

Dallas Goedert

TE9

PHI

vs. DAL

77

Tre Tucker

WR38

LV

vs. LAR

78

Devaughn Vele

WR39

NO

vs. PIT

79

Jordan Mason

RB31

MIN

vs. IND

80

Kendre Miller

RB32

NO

vs. PIT

81

KC Concepcion

WR40

CLE

at TEN

82

Kyle Pitts Sr.

TE10

ATL

vs. SF

83

Kendrick Bourne

WR41

ARI

vs. DEN

84

Jaylin Noel

WR42

HOU

vs. NYG

85

Romeo Doubs

WR43

NE

at CHI

86

Omar Cooper Jr.

WR44

NYJ

vs. MIA

87

Wan'Dale Robinson

WR45

TEN

vs. CLE

88

Tyrone Tracy Jr

RB33

NYG

at HOU

89

Roshon Johnson

RB34

CHI

vs. NE

90

Travis Kelce

TE11

KC

at SEA

91

Ryan Flournoy

WR46

DAL

at PHI

92

DeMario Douglas

WR47

NE

at CHI

93

Dontayvion Wicks

WR48

PHI

vs. DAL

94

Chris Bell

WR49

MIA

at NYJ

95

Chris Godwin Jr.

WR50

TB

at CAR

96

Courtland Sutton

WR51

DEN

at ARI

97

Brian Robinson Jr.

RB35

ATL

vs. SF

98

Samaje Perine

RB36

CIN

at BAL

99

Rico Dowdle

RB37

PIT

at NO

100

Ja'Kobi Lane

WR52

BAL

vs. CIN

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Published | Modified
Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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