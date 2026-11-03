Week 9 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without Pittsburgh’s defense, a top fantasy unit that will need to be replaced with a streamer. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Jaguars and Texans defenses. There are also a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later in the week for all the details! Other defenses, like the Vikings and Buccaneers, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent production or a bad matchup. Managers should be able to replace them with a viable streamer.

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK Player TM Opponent 1 Jaguars JAC at BAL 2 Seahawks SEA vs. ARI 3 Texans HOU at LAC 4 Chiefs KC vs. NYJ 5 Bears CHI vs. TB 6 Saints NO vs. CLE 7 Lions DET at MIA 8 Bengals CIN at ATL 9 Rams LAR at WAS 10 Browns CLE at NO 11 Broncos DEN at CAR 12 Giants NYG at PHI 13 Cowboys DAL at IND 14 Patriots NE vs. GB 15 Packers GB at NE 16 Bills BUF at MIN 17 Vikings MIN vs. BUF 18 49ers SF vs. LV 19 Panthers CAR vs. DEN 20 Cardinals ARI at SEA 21 Eagles PHI vs. NYG 22 Buccaneers TB at CHI 23 Falcons ATL vs. CIN 24 Commanders WAS vs. LAR 25 Chargers LAC vs. HOU 26 Colts IND vs. DAL 27 Raiders LV at SF 28 Ravens BAL vs. JAC 29 Jets NYJ at KC 30 Dolphins MIA vs. DET