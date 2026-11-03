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Week 9 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings

Will Anderson and the Texans D are ranked third thanks to a favorable matchup against the Chargers.
Michael Fabiano|
Will Anderson, Texans.
Will Anderson, Texans. | Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex

It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without Pittsburgh’s defense, a top fantasy unit that will need to be replaced with a streamer. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. 

This week’s rankings include some risers in the Jaguars and Texans defenses. There are also a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later in the week for all the details! Other defenses, like the Vikings and Buccaneers, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent production or a bad matchup. Managers should be able to replace them with a viable streamer. 

Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!

Week 9 Fantasy Defense Rankings

RK

Player

TM

Opponent

1

Jaguars

JAC

at BAL

2

Seahawks

SEA

vs. ARI

3

Texans

HOU

at LAC

4

Chiefs

KC

vs. NYJ

5

Bears

CHI

vs. TB

6

Saints

NO

vs. CLE

7

Lions

DET

at MIA

8

Bengals

CIN

at ATL

9

Rams

LAR

at WAS

10

Browns

CLE

at NO

11

Broncos

DEN

at CAR

12

Giants

NYG

at PHI

13

Cowboys

DAL

at IND

14

Patriots

NE

vs. GB

15

Packers

GB

at NE

16

Bills

BUF

at MIN

17

Vikings

MIN

vs. BUF

18

49ers

SF

vs. LV

19

Panthers

CAR

vs. DEN

20

Cardinals

ARI

at SEA

21

Eagles

PHI

vs. NYG

22

Buccaneers

TB

at CHI

23

Falcons

ATL

vs. CIN

24

Commanders

WAS

vs. LAR

25

Chargers

LAC

vs. HOU

26

Colts

IND

vs. DAL

27

Raiders

LV

at SF

28

Ravens

BAL

vs. JAC

29

Jets

NYJ

at KC

30

Dolphins

MIA

vs. DET

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Michael Fabiano
MICHAEL FABIANO

Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.

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