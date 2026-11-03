Week 9 Fantasy Team Defense Rankings
Week 9 ranks: QB | RB | WR | TE | K | Team D | Flex
It’s Week 9, fantasy fans! Time flies when you’re having fun (or not, like last week)! We have just two teams on a bye this week, as the Steelers and Titans are off. That means fantasy managers will be without Pittsburgh’s defense, a top fantasy unit that will need to be replaced with a streamer. The NFL will return to its international games this week, as the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons face off at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on Sunday.
This week’s rankings include some risers in the Jaguars and Texans defenses. There are also a few streaming options based on the matchups—check out Start ’Em, Sit ’Em later in the week for all the details! Other defenses, like the Vikings and Buccaneers, are falling due to a recent lack of consistent production or a bad matchup. Managers should be able to replace them with a viable streamer.
Here are my fantasy team defense rankings as we head into Week 9. Check back on a regular basis for updates, especially after the final team injury reports come out late in the week!
Week 9 Fantasy Defense Rankings
RK
Player
TM
Opponent
1
Jaguars
JAC
at BAL
2
Seahawks
SEA
vs. ARI
3
Texans
HOU
at LAC
4
Chiefs
KC
vs. NYJ
5
Bears
CHI
vs. TB
6
Saints
NO
vs. CLE
7
Lions
DET
at MIA
8
Bengals
CIN
at ATL
9
Rams
LAR
at WAS
10
Browns
CLE
at NO
11
Broncos
DEN
at CAR
12
Giants
NYG
at PHI
13
Cowboys
DAL
at IND
14
Patriots
NE
vs. GB
15
Packers
GB
at NE
16
Bills
BUF
at MIN
17
Vikings
MIN
vs. BUF
18
49ers
SF
vs. LV
19
Panthers
CAR
vs. DEN
20
Cardinals
ARI
at SEA
21
Eagles
PHI
vs. NYG
22
Buccaneers
TB
at CHI
23
Falcons
ATL
vs. CIN
24
Commanders
WAS
vs. LAR
25
Chargers
LAC
vs. HOU
26
Colts
IND
vs. DAL
27
Raiders
LV
at SF
28
Ravens
BAL
vs. JAC
29
Jets
NYJ
at KC
30
Dolphins
MIA
vs. DET
Michael Fabiano is a fantasy football analyst for Sports Illustrated. His weekly rankings and Start 'Em, Sit 'Em articles are must-reads for fantasy players. Before joining SI in August 2020, he worked for CBS Sports, NFL Network and SiriusXM. He also contributes to Westwood One Radio and the Locked on Dynasty Podcast. Fabiano was the first fantasy analyst to appear on one of the four major TV networks and is a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame.Follow Michael_Fabiano