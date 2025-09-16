Angels Notes: Another Roster Shuffle, Mike Trout Reaches Key Milestone, Catcher DFA’d
The Los Angeles Angels got a much-needed rest day on Monday ahead of their three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers, which begins Tuesday.
Ahead of the series, the Angels shuffled around their roster, reinstating catcher Logan O'Hoppe from the 7-day concussion injured list. In a corresponding move, they designated catcher Chad Wallach for assignment.
Wallach came up from Triple-A upon the placement of backup catcher Travis d'Arnaud on the 7-day concussion IL.
In other news, Mike Trout reached a key milestone for the first time since 2019, getting to 500 plate appearances on the season. The 2025 season is the first full year he's played since 2021.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
