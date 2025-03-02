Halos Today

Angels Notes: Blockbuster Mike Trout Trade Proposal, Trout Talks Visiting White House With Donald Trump

Apr 9, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) crosses the plate after hitting a two run home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off an abysmal 63-win season. One insider proposed a blockbuster trade to shake things up.

In this trade proposal, the Halos would have to consider the unthinkable and part ways with one of the biggest names in baseball in Mike Trout. The return would have to be a star of equal value, or the potential to one day fill those huge shoes.

In other news, Trout also discussed the hypothetical idea of if he'd go to the White House upon an Angels championship. This tradition has existed for many years after a World Series win, and although the Halos weren't exactly a contender last season, it is great to know where the MVP's head is at when things turn around.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

