Angels Notes: Blockbuster Mike Trout Trade Proposal, Trout Talks Visiting White House With Donald Trump
The Los Angeles Angels are coming off an abysmal 63-win season. One insider proposed a blockbuster trade to shake things up.
In this trade proposal, the Halos would have to consider the unthinkable and part ways with one of the biggest names in baseball in Mike Trout. The return would have to be a star of equal value, or the potential to one day fill those huge shoes.
In other news, Trout also discussed the hypothetical idea of if he'd go to the White House upon an Angels championship. This tradition has existed for many years after a World Series win, and although the Halos weren't exactly a contender last season, it is great to know where the MVP's head is at when things turn around.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Should the Angels Consider This League-Altering, Combined $740 Million Trade Proposal?
Mike Trout Reveals Whether or Not He'd Go to White House if Angels Won World Series
Shohei Ohtani Has Hilarious Answer For Always Dominating Current Angels Pitcher
Angels Young Flamethrower Predicted to Have Breakout Campaign in 2025
Angels Youngster Predicted to Break Camp With Team, Turn Into Star in 2025
Angels’ $39 Million All-Star Named Bust Candidate in 2025
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.