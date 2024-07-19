Angels Notes: Evaluating Arte Moreno, Draft Picks Signing Fast, Stadium Settlement
Is Arte Moreno a good owner?
That question was put to MLB Comissioner Rob Manfred recently, and his non-answer was enough of a story to warrant its own headline. Read about that and all the stories you might have missed on the final day of the All-Star break:
Angels Sign Second-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
In a strategic move during the 2024 MLB Draft, the Angels selected Chris Cortez, a promising talent from Texas A&M, with the 45th overall pick. This under-slot signing indicates a tactical allocation of the team's draft budget, potentially allowing for more flexible financial decisions in later rounds.
Angels Go Way Over Slot to Sign Fifth-Round Draft Pick
Contrasting their previous maneuver, the Angels committed significantly above the slot value to secure Dylan Jordan, a high school standout from Florida, as the 143rd pick. This decision reflects the team’s belief in Jordan’s potential to contribute significantly to the franchise.
MLB Commissioner Offers Revealing Non-Answer About Angels' Arte Moreno
During a recent interview, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred provided a notably evasive response when asked about Angels owner Arte Moreno. The non-answer will do absolutely nothing to calm fans' opinions about the vast gulf between the owner's desire and ability to win.
Former Angels Gold Glove Winner DFA'd by MLB's Worst Team
In a surprising turn of events, a former Angels player who once won a Gold Glove has been designated for assignment by the league's worst team. This move could possibly mark the end of his major league career at the age of 37.
Angels Receive $2.75 Million in Settlement With Anaheim
The Angels have successfully negotiated a $2.75 million settlement with the City of Anaheim, marking a significant financial development for the team. This settlement might help the team's budget, but it adds another chapter to a history of strained relations with the city the Angels (sometimes) call home.
National Writer Gives Angels' MLB Draft Class a 'D'
Revisiting a familiar strategy by focusing heavily on pitchers in their draft selection, the Angels’ recent draft class has received a disappointing 'D' grade from a national sports writer, reflecting concerns about the team's scouting and development strategy.