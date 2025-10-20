Angels Notes: Ex-Angel Suddenly Retires, Anthony Rendon Called Out, Halos Change Course on Manager Search
Former Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado announced his retirement on Instagram on Saturday.
Maldonado spent time with the Halos in 2017 and 2018.
The New York Post's Jon Heyman called out Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon when talking about the Los Angeles Dodgers in recent years.
"How did the Dodgers get this great? Sure, they spent a record $400 million ($550M counting the tax), but even better, they spent the big bucks on the best players," Heyman wrote.
"Their roster includes four sure Hall of Famers, and no Anthony Rendons. Here’s how they locked up five superstars in deals raging from terrific to amazing bargains."
The Angels gained a rival in the race for Albert Pujols' signature this offseason, as the Orioles are reportedly looking into the future Hall of Famer as a manager.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
