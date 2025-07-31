Halos Today

Angels Notes: Halos Make Trade, Outfielders Drawing Serious Interest, Mike Trout Talks Deadline

Jul 18, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout (27) prepares to bat during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Texas Rangers, 6-3, on Wednesday and fell to 53-56 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Angels finally made a stance this trade deadline after much discussion about what the Halos would do. Two veteran relievers joined Anaheim as it appears this team is pushing for October baseball.

Additionally, the trades may still be flowing as some of the Angels' outfielders are drawing significant trade interest. Depending on what the potential deals get in return, perhaps the Halos will be better off holding onto some of their more productive players.

Finally, amid a busy trade deadline, three-time MVP Mike Trout spoke on the state of his team. The veteran is focused on what he can control on the diamond, and less about decisions the front office may or may not make.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

