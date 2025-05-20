Angels Notes: Halos Outfielder Nowhere Near Return, Mike Trout Update, Halos Win Again
The Los Angeles Angels have won four straight games. With Monday evening's 4-3 win over the Athletics, the Halos improved to 21-25.
Unfortunately, the Angels have an outfielder who is not close to returning from the injured list, as he has only recently started running on the treadmill. A twisted ankle earlier this month is the reason that the 27-year-old has been sidelined.
In more outfielder injury news, Mike Trout is taking more steps toward his return to the field after a bone bruise in his surgically-repaired knee. The three-time MVP was seen running on the field before the eventual victory in what was an incredibly promising step in his progression.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
