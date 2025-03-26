Angels Notes: Halos Sign Infielder, Release Former First Rounder, Finalize Roster With Multiple Surprises
The Los Angeles Angels had an incredibly busy day full of roster additions and subtractions on Tuesday.
The Halos signed a veteran infielder to take the place of a newly-released outfielder in a shocking move. The new contract guaranteed him a spot in the majors on the Opening Day roster.
The released center fielder in question is a former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB Draft who was expected to platoon in center with fellow former first-round pick Jo Adell. With Mike Trout preparing to spend a majority of time in right field, this move puzzled fans and pundits alike.
Finally, the Angels made a handful of roster moves to send a top prospect up to the majors, give a veteran infielder a chance to reinvent himself in Anaheim, and see a recent draft pick completely forego the minor league track and earn a spot in the majors. The last Angels prospect to make it to the majors out of the draft was Jim Abbott in 1989.
