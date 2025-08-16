Angels Notes: Halos Sign Pitcher, Outfielder Injury Update, Anthony Rendon to Return?
The Los Angeles Angels lost their opening game of a three-game series against the Athletics on Friday, 10-3.
Hopes were high after taking down the Los Angeles Dodgers, however, the Halos offense failed to generate any momentum and lost control of the game in the late innings.
In other news, the Angels re-signed reliever Shaun Anderson, who has already elected free agency three times this season after being DFA'd from the Angels.
Additionally, Gustavo Campero is set to miss an extended amount of time with a high ankle sprain. Interim manager Ray Montgomery revealed the outfielder would miss significant time but avoided giving a concrete timeline, stating "it's going to be a bit."
Finally, the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher revealed the Angels will likely keep third baseman Anthony Rendon next season on the final year of his contract. He has missed all of 2025 and hasn't played more than 58 games in a season since coming to Los Angeles.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Sign Veteran Pitcher Days After Leaving Organization
Dodger Fan Charged With Felony in Angel Stadium Assault: Reports
Angels, Dodgers Game Makes MLB Network Television History
Angels Join Exclusive All-Time Company After Season Sweep of Dodgers
Angels Reveal Gustavo Campero's Injury, Provide Unfortunate Return Timeline
Angels Insider Expects Anthony Rendon to Be With Team in 2026
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.