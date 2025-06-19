Halos Today

Angels Notes: Mike Trout Latest, Robert Stephenson Update, Dominance Over Yankees

Jun 18, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) looks on from second base during a stoppage in play during the eighth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels beat the New York Yankees, 3-2, on Wednesday. The Halos won their third straight game in the Bronx and improved to 36-37 on the year.

In other Angels news, Mike Trout recently spoke on how he has been progressing to make his return to the outfield. The three-time MVP has been solely a designated hitter (and producing much better offense than before his switch) and revealed his plan for getting back to right field is 'on hold.'

Finally, manger Ron Washington provided an update on Robert Stephenson. The reliever finally made his debut with the Halos at the end of May, but lasted just 15 pitches before returning to the injured list with biceps inflammation.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

