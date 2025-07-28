Angels Notes: Surprise Roster Move Incoming, Mike Trout Injury Setback, All-Star Linked to Dodgers in Trade
The Los Angeles Angels won their series finale against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday, 4-1, splitting their four-game series. Mike Trout recorded his 1,000th career RBI in the win. The Halos are back in action against the Texas Rangers on Monday in another divisional series.
For that series, the Angels are recalling Jack Kochanowicz to start Monday's game. They sent the right-hander down just before the All-Star break due to a few subpar performances, though haven't replaced him in the rotation and have just used bullpen games.
He made one start in Triple-A, allowing just one unearned run through five innings.
In other news, Trout isn't any closer to resuming play in the field, as he has been sore after doing drills, swinging and running the bases. He returned from injury May 29.
And finally, Angels closer Kenley Jansen could be on the way out by the trade deadline, and the Dodgers' recent opening for a closer after Tanner Scott's injury could mean a reunion between the veteran and the team he spent 12 years with.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day:
