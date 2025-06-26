MLB Analyst Campaigns for Angels Rising Star to Make All-Star Game
Los Angeles Angels rising star Zach Neto has been making a compelling case for his first All-Star Game appearance — but will a recent injury derail his chances?
MLB Network analyst Lauren Shehadi recently championed Neto’s candidacy, noting both his standout performance and the steep competition among American League shortstops.
Shehadi praised the 24-year-old’s dynamic play while acknowledging the crowded field at the position.
In 43 games this season, Neto has put up some impressive numbers. He ranks third in the American League with six defensive runs saved as well as 13 stolen bases. At the plate, he is batting an impressive .278 with 12 home runs, 29 runs batted in, and a .815 OPS.
Unfortunately, an injury could stunt the potential All-Stars campaign. Neto jammed his shoulder after an attempt to steal second base late in the game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday. While the MRI has come back clean, it is unknown when Neto will make his return to the lineup, putting a significant halt on his All-Star team hopes.
Earlier in the month, the 24-year-old humbly opened up on the possibility of receiving an All-Star nod.
“It would mean a lot, but I still got a lot of work to do to hopefully achieve it,” Neto said. “Just trying to stay where my feet are, and then just keep playing my game".
Neto also stayed optimistic on if he did not receive a spot stating that "if it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t, then I know I got to work a little harder to try to make it.”
The race for the All-Star bid at the shortstop position is steep with big playmakers like Jacob Wilson of the Oakland Athletics, Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, and Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros.
WIlson currently leads the way for shortstops in the AL with 562,696 votes, while Witt Jr. and Pena trail close behind.
As the All-Star break approaches, fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see whether Neto’s breakout season continues — and whether it earns him a well-deserved spot among baseball’s elite.
