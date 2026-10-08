Predicting the Angels Starting Rotation for 2027

Over the course of the second half of the season the Angels rotation was among the best in baseball. A dynamic overhaul of the pitching program included both firing three coaches and incorporating new data and analytics. Pair that with young talent and a catching duo that was a significant defensive upgrade from Logan O'Hoppe, and that is a solid recipe for success.

As the Angels embark upon a rebuild their best chance at success in 2027 will lie in their starting rotation. With several holes to fill in the lineup and bullpen, the Angels likely will not invest significantly in the rotation. That said, they definitely have the need for a quality veteran who can give the team a chance to win and futher develop some young arms.

Here's how I think the Angels rotationi looks on Opening Day of 2027.



The Breakout Ace: Reid Detmers



Southpaw Reid Detmers has fully embraced his role as the potential ace of the staff. Over the course of the last three months of the season Detmers production was amongst the best in all of baseball.

After spending time out of the bullpen in 2025, Detmers returned to a full-time starting role in 2026 and delivered a major breakout. On the season Detmers produced 4.2 bWAR, pitched 185 innings and struck out 211 batters. His WHIP of 1.038 resembles that of an All Star closer.

Armed with an electric pitch mix and high strikeout capability, the 26 year old lefty gives the Angels a true front of the rotation option. If he can carry over his dominant metrics and maintain his health, Detmers is primed to lead this staff from the top of the rotation in 2027.







The Electric Rookie: Walbert Ureña

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena (57) throws during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Walbert Urena showed up to Tempe last March and immediately started impressing people and did not stop until he was a legitimate AL Rookie of the Year candidate. Unlike many rookie pitchers who look hot for a while until hitters adjust against them, Urena looked great as the season dawned. He had a two game stretch where he dominated the Yankees then went toe to toe with Paul Skenes that really showed his class.

His stats on the year prove why he is the legitimate number two guy on this list: 4.2 bWAR, 148.1 innings pitched, an a more than respectable 1.227 WHIP. His 142 strikeouts could stand some improving and with Urena's great raw stuff an improvement in that category seems more likely than not.



The Anchor: Yusei Kikuchi

Sep 22, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the second inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The undisputed financial anchor of this group is veteran left hander Yusei Kikuchi, who enters the final season of his three-year, $63 million contract in 2027. Earning a base salary of $21.2 million, Kikuchi is currently slated to be the second highest paid Angel next season.

Kikuchi generally provides the durability and steady strike throwing ability the Angels desperately need. After an impressive All-Star campaign in 2025, the Japanese lefty missed most of the year with a shoulder injury but finished the year healthy.





The Angels organization will count on Kikuchi to be a stabilizing force in the middle of the rotation in 2027.



The Reclamation Weapon: Casey Mize

Sep 14, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Casey Mize (32) pitches in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Angels needing both rotation depth and to catch lightning in the bottle if they want a chance to contend, Mize is a perfect fit.



A former number one overall draft pick and 2025 All-Star, Casey Mize represents a high upside option for the 2027 staff. While his recent stretch has been hindered by recurring lower body ailments and structural adjustment periods following a trade to San Diego, Mize’s fundamental talent remains undeniable.

Even if he does not pitch up to number one overall expectations, Mize's typical production would be perfectly fine on a rebuilding Angels squad. Even including his diastrous run in San Diego, Mize has averaged 25 starts, 1.1 bWAR, and an ERA+ of 99. So at his normal range, he is dead bang average.

But that talent that made him a top prospect still shows from time to time. Mize will be free from a qualifying offer and likely available on a one year deal. Inserting his specialized righ handed pitch mix into Anaheim’s rotation gives the Halos an elite bounce-back candidate who can alter the ceiling of the entire pitching staff if he remains healthy.







The Rising Prospect: Ryan Johnson

Sep 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It made sense that the younger pitchers would benefit most from the Angels new pitching coach and incorporation of analytics. After all, young players like the right handed Johnson have used that data for years.

Over his last 10 starts in 2027, the Dallas Baptist alum pitched 54 innings with a 2.89 ERA. FIP was less bullish on his work, estimating his production at 4.49. A lack of strikeouts, only 42 over that timeframe, makes the metrics worse than his on field production. But soft contact is significantly valuable and much more difficult to quantify.

Johnson earned the right to be penciled into the 2027 rotation with the way he pitched down the stretch. Now that is is in full command of his sinker and sweeper Johnson's strikeout numbers could increase. Deception and mixing speeds and locations can be effective even with a lack of truly elite stuff.

Grayson Rodriguez and George Klassen are AAA Depth

At this stage it would be foolish to pencil Grayson Rodriguez into a rotation spot. His career has been defined by injuries and even when healthy the 26 year old righty had difficulty commanding his stuff, which is still rated as elite. Availability and pitch command are both essential to success and at this point Rodriguez has failed to prove he has either.

The same can be said to a degree of George Klassen. Also blessed with tremendous raw stuff, Klassen impressed enough in the Cactus League to get his first taste of MLB action this season. Like most rookies he flashed signs of promise and also struggled. But he ended the year on the injured list. Talented but unproven, Klassen represents a solid prospect whose development is the most critical goal for the Angels organization.

A Salte Lake City rotaton consisting of this duo plus Joel Hurtado and Caden Dana would be, by far, the best rotation the Angels have had at the minor league level in years.