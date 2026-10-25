Why the LA Angels Must Pass on Seiya Suzuki in Free Agency

Seiya Suzuki is a great baseball player and any team looking to compete for a World Series championship in the next two to three years should definitely purse him in free agency this off season. However, for the Angels, signing the Japanese slugger would be a mistake.

On paper, Suzuki fills many obvious holes for the Angels. Right field is wide open after the trade of Jo Adell and the Angels offense could definitely use a 5.1 bWAR talent who posted an OPS+ of 130 last season. But when a looking at the big picture, it would be a mistake to go all in on the premier free agent.

The Draft Capital Penalty: Navigating a Record Qualifying Offer

With a farm system improving but still thin on position player talent, the Angels need to utilize this off season building a foundation for a prolonged winning window in the near future. If there is one mistake the Angels must avoid this off season it is signing a player with a Qualifying Offer attached that will cost them draft capital and slow down the rebuild.



The first major roadblock to a potential pairing isn't the direct money—it's the luxury taxation and draft compensation attached to his baseline market entry. Chicago is widely expected to tender Suzuki a qualifying offer. This winter, that figure rises 5.1% to a historic $23.15 million, marking the highest singular qualifying offer price tag in Major League Baseball history.





Suzuki is virtually guaranteed to decline the one year tender to land a much larger, long term deal on the open market. Consequently, any team that signs him will be stripped of crucial draft picks and international signing bonus pool space. In the Angels case, they would lose their second overall pick and $500,000 in international signing bonus money. Last year, the Angels drafted NCAA batting champion Jarren Advincual with their second overall pick.

For an Angels franchise deeply committed to cultivating a robust farm system, burning top-tier draft capital simply to walk through the negotiation door directly contradicts the organization's philosophy.

Misaligned Timelines: Suzuki’s Age Curve vs. the Angels' Core

Sep 27, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jose Siri (28) celebrates with designated hitter Zach Neto (9) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Beyond the structural penalties, Suzuki’s personal timeline does not fit with the current trajectory of the Angels' building blocks. Suzuki turned 32 years old this past August. While his defensive metrics took a giant leap forward as a Gold Glove finalist in right field, projection systems heavily flag the natural regression curves hitting position players as they hit their mid 30s.

Adding a declining Suzuki in right field with a declining Mike Trout in left field is a recipe for horrible defense and likely multiple IL stints. Only one of them can occupy the DH spot at a time, meaning at least one would need to be on the field every game. And with the lefty Moises Ballesteros brought in to split time behind the plate and at DH, adding Suzuki would clog up the roster quickly.

Beyond that, the team is currently structured around Reid Detmers and Zach Neto with a very talented group in AA expected to make its way to the big league club in the coming years, the Angels are likely looking at having a solid foundation about the time Suzuki's skills severely decline.

The True Financial Cost of a Shallow Free Agent Class

Sep 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) points after he hit a home run during the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Finally, the sheer dollar amount required to land Suzuki will be artificially inflated by a distinct lack of impact bats on the open market. Early industry projections price Suzuki at a multi-year deal hovering around four years and $110 million, with some experts predicting a push toward a five-year, $150 million commitment.





For a team that has spent years unburdening itself of high priced contracs for declining veterans, walking right into a new one on Suzuki would be a mistake. The team has too many holes to dedicate $25 million plus per year to right field at the moment and that financial commitment could hinder extensions for young players and/or bringing in much needed talent to supplement a young team ready to win in 2028 or 2029.

Adding a huge contract while sacrificing draft capital is exactly the opposite of what the Angels need to do right now. If the team is going to fish in the big name pond this off season, targeting players such as Freddy Peralta and Luis Arraez who do not impact next year's draft makes much more sense.