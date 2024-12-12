Are Houston Astros About To Lose Alex Bregman To American League Rival?
Alex Bregman is still a free agent, but perhaps not for much longer.
With Juan Soto, Blake Snell, Max Fried and other free agents off the board, the Houston Astros star could be the next big name to sign.
He has drawn heavy interest from numerous teams this offseason, including the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers.
The Astros have also expressed interest in bringing back Bregman, but the competition will be stiff.
According to reports from the MLB Winter Meetings this week, his market is heating up.
On Wednesday, MLB insider Mark Feinsand reported that Bregman "could be the next big free agent to sign."
Houston is running out of time.
The longer they wait, the more likely it is another team swoops in and signs Bregman.
Losing their franchise third baseman for nothing would be disastrous for the Astros, especially if it's to one of the teams listed above. The Yankees, Red Sox and Tigers all play in the American League and could prevent Houston from getting back to the World Series anytime soon.
The Astros aren't helping matters by floating Kyle Tucker's name in trade rumors.
That signals Houston may be looking to rebuild and isn't totally committed to winning in the near future, which would make the organization a less desirable destination for Bregman.
A two-time All-Star and World Series champ, Bregman has already accomplished a lot with the Astros and feels comfortable there, however, he may be ready to jump ship after back-to-back disappointing playoff exits and other signs that Houston is heading in the wrong direction.
Bregman's agent is Scott Boras, who typically pushes his clients to sign with the highest bidder. They've already received a six-year, $156 million offer from the Astros, but that's well short of the $200 million pact they are reportedly seeking (and will likely get from another team).
Given the rising interest in the star third baseman, Houston needs to up the ante.
If they get outbid by Boston or New York, he's as good as gone.
After nine seasons with the Astros, Bregman doesn't owe them anything, especially after taking a hometown discount with his five-year, $100 million extension. He's 30 now and is finally a free agent for the first time, so this could be his only shot at a massive contract on the open market.
If Houston doesn't give it to him soon, then somebody else will.