Astros Should Make Trade Deadline Splash For Diamondbacks Star
The Houston Astros seem to keep on winning games the last couple of months and have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the American League.
After suffering their earliest playoff exit in the better part of a decade last season, the Astros have rebounded from an ugly start to the season and put themselves in a position to take back their crown of AL supremacy.
Now that the calendar has turned to July and Houston is not showing signs of slowing down, they need to approach the upcoming trade deadline with the aggression of a contender who believes they can win, because that is exactly what reality is.
The Astros have somehow had a quality starting rotation despite the fact that they have also been the most injured unit in all of baseball with a combination of bad luck and guys who have not returned as quickly as they had hoped.
While the Yordan Alvarez injury situation as well as shaky outfield depth complicates what can be seen as the biggest deadline need, Houston must acquire another starter they can rely upon if they want to get through October.
It does not necessarily need to be a blockbuster deal, but a third ace alongside the dominant seasons from Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown could be a downright lethal situation.
The Astros have never been afraid to acquire a rental, and they did so last year with Yusei Kikuchi.
Perhaps this year's rental can be an Arizona Diamondbacks veteran who is having one of the best seasons of his career.
At the age of 36, right-hander Merrill Kelly has spent the entirety of his short seven-year MLB career with the Diamondbacks.
He has had some impressive seasons, but what he is doing in 2025 might be at the top of the list with a 3.55 ERA and 1.087 along with 103 strikeouts compared to just 29 walks in 104 innings pitched and a 7-4 record on an average Arizona team.
Set to be a free agent after the season, Kelly would not cost nothing, but he certainly would not be the kind of pricey splash that someone like Miami Marlins Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara would be.
Most importantly, Kelly has real and quality experience in the biggest moments, pitching to a 2.25 ERA and 0.833 WHIP during his four starts in the Diamondbacks run to the World Series two years ago.
Kelly is the kind of rock solid and dependable veteran that could take this pitching staff from overachieving with an impressive front end to a terrifying trio that can take command of a series in October no matter who the opponent is.
Keep an eye on Kelly as someone the Astros should be going after here four weeks from now.
