Houston Astros Superstar Reveals Hilarious Fact About Infamous Trade
A little over eight years ago, the Houston Astros made a trade that turned out to be one of the best in franchise history.
The Los Angeles Dodgers needed relief pitching, so they sold a Cuban prospect that had yet to play a professional game to the Astros in exchange for Josh Fields. That prospect was Yordan Alvarez.
Reminiscing on his trade an an episode of Corona's La Vida Mas Fina, he revealed a funny story about being traded.
"I didn't know what a trade was and at that time I thought... they're getting rid of me! I called everyone. 'Hey, they are kicking me out!" The slugger recalled the memory with a laugh. "A lot of people don't know that part of my story. I'm always asked, 'Did you play with [the Dodgers]?' I only put on my uniform once and I didn't get to play. Just hanging out and taking pictures!"
Before being traded in 2016, Fields had fallen off of a cliff. In 15 games for Houston, he had a 6.89 ERA. Over his next 124 games in Los Angeles, he had a 2.61 ERA and a 1.040 WHIP.
It's no secret who won the trade. It wasn't that he was especially bad or anything. He actually played career-best baseball with the Dodgers for two and a half years, outside of one crucial moment.
Unfortunately for him, the most memorable moment of his time in Los Angeles came when he gave up two runs and three hits without recording an out against the Astros in game two of the 2017 World Series, a game that the Dodgers lost by one run.
He signed a couple of minor league contract after not making the postseason roster for Los Angeles and being DFA'd after 2018. Nothing stuck and he never made it back to the MLB.
It was clear before Alvarez even made his way to the majors that the Dodgers let someone very good slip through their hands.
He played 253 games in the minor leagues and had a .311/.396/.560 slashing line. He flashed power and had an incredible swing, but even then becoming one of the best hitters in baseball was still a pipe dream.
In the years that have followed, that's exactly what has happened. He won the AL Rookie of the Year back in 2019 and has made it to the past three All-Star games. At 27 years old, he'll be at the core of the Houston's plans for the foreseeable future.