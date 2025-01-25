Should Houston Astros Trade All-Star To Make Room for Alex Bregman?
For much of the offseason, Alex Bregman leaving the Houston Astros seemed like a foregone conclusion, especially after the Astros appeared to replace him by acquiring infielders Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes.
However, reports this week indicate Houston is still pursuing Bregman. The Astros have reportedly "re-engaged" with the star third baseman after he turned down their initial six-year, $156 million contract offer. Both sides appear interested, opening the door for a potential reunion.
There's only one problem, however. With Walker at first base, Jose Altuve at second, Jeremy Pena at shortstop and Paredes at third, Houston's infield is already full.
Accordingly, the Astros would need to get creative with their roster if they re-sign Bregman, who just won his first Gold Glove at the hot corner.
Some have proposed moving Altuve to left field and sliding Paredes over to second. However, Altuve turns 35 this year and has never played the outfield in the Major Leagues, so asking him to learn a new position at this stage of his career could be difficult.
Houston could also consider trading Paredes, whom the team just acquired from the Chicago Cubs in last month's Kyle Tucker trade.
While Paredes has yet to appear in a game for the Astros, they could consider flipping him to one of the teams that have been pursuing Bregman, including the Boston Red Sox or Detroit Tigers. According to MLB Network, the New York Yankees or New York Mets could also make sense as potential trade partners.
Paredes' defensive versatility makes him an attractive trade chip, as he has experience at all four infield positions (excluding pitcher and catcher). He's also entering his age-26 season and still has three years of team control remaining, making him a desirable asset.
If Houston does trade Paredes, it could try to fill holes on the current roster by getting an outfielder or bullpen depth. It could also ask for prospects to help build for the future.
Either way, trading Paredes could be a good move for the Astros if they do bring back Bregman.