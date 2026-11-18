It is reasonable that one of the main priorities for the Houston Astros this offseason will be strengthening the starting rotation, but among the team’s needs will also be rebuilding the middle part of the bullpen.

New general manager Randy Flores inherited a bullpen that will no longer have key arms such as left-hander Steven Okert (2.7 fWAR in 134 relief appearances) and right-hander Bryan Abreu (2.0 fWAR in 136 relief appearances), who combined for 250 appearances over the last two seasons and accumulated 4.7 fWAR.

Left-hander Josh Hader has led the Astros’ bullpen with 3.0 fWAR and 54 saves over that span, but without the two arms who helped preserve more leads, the situation could be complicated for Houston.

Houston Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although the Astros have ranked 18th with a 4.13 xFIP among their relievers over the last three seasons, one point in favor of the bullpen’s outlook is that they have recorded the second-highest strikeout rate (9.54 K/9) among Major League relievers over the last two seasons, trailing only the Cleveland Guardians’ pitchers, who lead all of baseball with 9.62.

Abreu led the team over this span with a 12.46 strikeout rate, followed by Hader (12.11) and Bennett Sousa (10.24), so targeting arms with the ability to strike out hitters and produce whiffs should be one of the priorities when looking for options in free agency.

Astros Have Options

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37). Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are several relievers on the free-agent market who combine experience and could be within reach at an economical cost and through short-term contracts, such as Kevin Ginkel, Jason Adam, Paul Sewald, Pete Fairbanks, Tyler Zuber and Mark Leiter Jr.

Among all of them, Adam is one of my favorites, but Ginkel was one of the most consistent and still has a strong arm, averaging 58 relief appearances per season over the last four campaigns, each of them with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona Diamondbacks catcher James McCann (8). Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After overcoming two right shoulder issues during 2025, one of them a sprain that prematurely ended his season, Ginkel recovered this season and finished in the 94th percentile in Chase%, the 88th in BB%, the 77th in K% and Whiff%, and the 74th in xERA.

He also improved his average fastball velocity, from 94.9 mph in 2025 to 95.7 mph this season. After going through inconsistencies in commanding the strike zone, Ginkel’s jump was interesting, despite the fact that his usual effectiveness at limiting hard contact dropped from the 84th percentile in 2024 to the 38th in Barrel% this season.

Even so, he recorded 0.8 fWAR in 74 relief appearances, and his 3.58 xFIP reveals that his 4.12 ERA over 67 ⅔ innings could have been much better. For that reason, it is worth mentioning that much of his struggles were concentrated in the final stretch of the season, when Ginkel posted a 5.74 ERA after allowing 10 runs in 15 ⅔ innings over his final 19 appearances.

However, even during that difficult stretch, he struck out 23 batters and issued just two walks, showing that his adjustments to improve his control were solid.