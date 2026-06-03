How to Watch Astros Arrighetti vs. Paul Skenes, Pirates: TV Stream, Radio, Injuries

Going into their three-game home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the Houston Astros knew that these were not the same Pirates who had been finishing near the basement of the National League Central Division standings in past seasons. Going into Tuesday night's series opener, Pittsburgh was four games over .500 and in second place in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers.

After falling behind, 4-2, to the Astros on Tuesday night, the Pirates outscored Houston, 6-2, over the final four innings for a 10-6 victory. The loss dropped Joe Espada's crew to 27-35 and now, they look to rebound against Pittsburgh ace right-hander Paul Skenes on Wednesday night. Easier said than done.

Here is a breakdown of Wednesday night's matchup against the Pirates, including how to watch, the starting pitching matchups and injuries.

How to Watch Astros vs. Paul Skenes, Pirates

Time: 8:10 p.m. EDT

Where: Daikin Park, Houston, TX

TV: Space City Hoe Network, Space City Network (Sp)

Radio: KBME 790 AM.94.5 FM HD-1, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Starting Pitchers

Paul Skenes | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes (6-5, 2.89 ERA) vs. Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-1, 1.34 ERA)

Houston will send Spencer Arrighetti to the mound looking to snap a two-game losing streak. He is hoping to carry over his dominating May to June. He finished last month with a 0.93 ERA after allowing three earned runs in 29 innings. He struck out 22, but struggled with walks, issuing 17. The Astros will need him to be on top of his game on Wednesday night.

As for Skenes, the 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner, he was roughed up by the Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays in back-to-back starts last month for nine runs and 15 hits combined over 10 innings, but he struck out 10 and allowed just one run against the Chicago Cubs in his last start. This will be a must-watch matchup on the mound.

Astros Injuries

10-day injured list: SS Carlos Correa (left ankle tendon), C Yainer Diaz (left oblique strain), OH Joey Loperfido (right quad strain), 2B Jose Altuve (grade 2 left oblique strain).

15-day injured list: LHP Bennett Sousa (left elbow inflammation), RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Hunter Brown (grade 2 right shoulder strain).

60-day injured list: LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), RHP Cristian Javier (grade 2 right shoulder strain).