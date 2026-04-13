How to Watch Astros Series Final vs. Mariners: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

After a dream start to the 2026 season, going 5-2 on their season-opening homestand, things have gone south quickly for the Houston Astros on their 10-game road trip.

Not only have the Astros gone 1-8 so far against the Athletics, Colorado Rockies and Seattle Mariners, but they have also suffered a handful of crucial injuries.

After winning one game in Sacramento against the Athletics last weekend, Houston was swept by the Rockies and is on the verge of getting swept by the Mariners.

A loss on Monday afternoon would put the cherry on top of a road trip that has been a huge nightmare for manager Joe Espada before they return home to host Colorado beginning Tuesday night.

During the trip, the Astros have had pitchers Cristian Javier, Tatsuya Imai, and Hunter Brown suffer injuries and return to Texas. This is not ideal for a team that had pitching questions entering the season regarding their starting rotation.

Here is a rundown of Monday's game, including how to watch, pitching matchups, and injury updates.

How to Watch Astros vs. Mariners Series Final

Jose Altuve | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM

Pitching Matchup

Mike Burrows | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Astros: Mike Burrows (1-2, 5.63 ERA) vs. Mariners: George Kirby (1-2, 3.60 ERA)

Acquired over the offseason from the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team trade, Houston needs Mike Burrows to be the stopper in a big way on Monday.

Things haven't gone well in his first three starts this season as he has allowed 10 earned runs in 16 innings and 22 hits, but this will be his biggest start early in the season. He is tasked with trying to put an end to a seven-game losing streak and a forgettable road trip.

Seattle will send right-hander George Kirby to the mound and after a good first start to the season, he has allowed seven earned runs combined in his last two starts against the New York Yankees and Texas Rangers.

He has worked at least six innings in his first three starts, including an eight-inning outing in his last start against the Texas Rangers, where he allowed six hits and three runs.

Houston Astros Injuries

10-Day Injured List: INF/OF Zach Dezenzo (right elbow soreness);

15-Day Injured List: RHP Hunter Brown (right shoulder strain), LHP Josh Hader (left biceps tendinitis), LHP Bennett Sousa (left oblique strain), RHP Nate Pearson (right elbow surgery recovery);

60-Day Injured List: RHP Hayden Wesneski (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow), LHP Brandon Walter (torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow), RHP Ronel Blanco (torn ulnar collateral ligament in right elbow.