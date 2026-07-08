Three Astros Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Nationals, Foster Griffin

The Houston Astros are right on the precipice of achieving great things. At 46-48, the team finds itself on the edge of the playoff picture. With the American League as mediocre as it is, mixed with the fact that genuine talent resides on the roster, Houston can make the playoffs if it wants to. All it has to do is execute down the stretch.

Tuesday night's 6-3 win over the Washington Nationals was a step in that direction. While Tatsuya Imai didn't have that great of a start, his team rallied behind him and delivered the Astros a win nonetheless. Nick Allen was great, as was the bullpen. It was a great all-around team victory.

Now the page turns to Wednesday's series finale. Taking two of three from the Nationals would be a great thing for Houston, especially if it could do it against one of the league's best up-and-coming pitchers in Foster Griffin. After spending the last three seasons in Japan, Griffin has emerged as a top-tier talent, posting a 2.87 ERA over 103 1/3 innings with Washington. He's struck out 100 and walked just 26. There's no doubt he'll be a tough nut to crack.

Here is Wednesday's lineup and three matchups that matter to the Astros.

Houston Astros Lineup for July 8, 2026

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. 2B Jose Altuve

2. DH Yordan Alvarez (L)

3. 3B Isaac Paredes

4. 1B Christian Walker

5. RF Cam Smith

6. C Yainer Diaz

7. CF Brice Matthews

8. LF Zach Dezenzo

9. SS Nick Allen

Houston Astros at Washington Nationals

Where: Nationals Park — Washington, D.C.

Time: 5:45 p.m. CDT

TV: Astros — Space City Home Network; Nationals — Nationals.TV

Radio: Astros — KBME 790 AM/94.5 FM HD-2, KLTN-TUDN 102.9 FM; Nationals — WJFK 106.7 The Fan

Starting Pitchers

Houston Astros starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: RHP Spencer Arrighetti (7-4, 3.81 ERA) vs. Nationals: LHP Foster Griffin (9-2, 2.87 ERA)

Astros Matchups That Matter

Nick Allen: Can lightning strike twice for the young shortstop? Allen played an integral role in the Astros' win over Washington on Tuesday, driving in three runs and reaching base twice. Allen was the only Houston hitter to have faced Tuesday night's Nationals starter, Andrew Alvarez, before. He doesn't have that luxury Wednesday night. In fact, none of the Astros do. Griffin is a complete mystery to everybody. It'll be interesting to see how Houston approaches him.

Christian Walker: For some reason, Christian Walker has struggled against left-handed pitching this season. It was talked about Tuesday with Alvarez, and it'll be talked about again Wednesday night: Can Walker overcome that and contribute to an Astros victory?

Jose Altuve: Against a tough pitcher like Griffin, it'll be important for the top of the lineup to set the tone. That responsibility has always gone to Altuve, and he's usually passed it with flying colors. If he's able to do so again tonight, then the Astros are in good shape. If not, then it's going to be even tougher to crack the tough nut that is Foster Griffin.