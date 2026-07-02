Athletics Beat Dodgers To Avoid Sweep: Key Takeaways

Even though the Athletics are in a very ugly spot, they were able to steal the final game of the series vs. the defending world champs.

The Athletics defeated the Dodgers 7-1 in a very lopsided game. After losing back-to-back games by 5+ runs, the Athletics needed to end this series on a high note, considering their next opponent will be the 46-41 Marlins, who have won seven of their last 10. A chip on their shoulder is exactly what this team needs.

J.T. Ginn Is Back

Jun 20, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics starting pitcher J.T. Ginn (35) during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

J.T. Ginn has easily been the Athletics' best pitcher this season, and this outing proved it. Ginn would pitch 6.0 innings, allowing three hits and one run. He would also strike out four batters while walking five. It would be nice to see him limit his walks, but allowing just three hits to the Dodgers is something you can't really complain about.

Keep in mind that in Ginn's last two outings, he showed signs of slowing down. In his last 11.1 innings, he allowed six runs and 14 hits; it is clear that Ginn is back to where he was before his mini-slump, something the Athletics will need to close out the first half of the season.

The Athletics' Bullpen Is Solid

Jun 21, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Athletics pitcher Luis Medina (46) throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Athletics' bullpen has been solid, minus poor outings from Geoff Hartlieb and Matt Crook, who would combine for six earned runs in 3.1 innings throughout the series. But aside from them, the Athletics saw solid outings from Luis Medina, Kade Morris , Hogan Harris, Justin Sterner, and Elvis Alvarado.

If the Athletics mentioned above remain solid for the A's, this deadline will be easier to handle. After this series, it is clear that the top priority for next month will be starting pitching. But knowing this team, there is a good chance this flips within the week: either way, good series from the pen.

Jonah Heim Is Amazing

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics catcher Jonah Heim (15) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonah Heim has been amazing for the Athletics since becoming an everyday starter and does not seem to be slowing down. In the win, Heim went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Moving forward, we will continue to see Heim in the lineup, even after the Athletics get players back from injury.

Heim's recent production might prompt some serious questions about Shea Langeliers. Even though the catcher is having an All-Star season, you cannot overlook his future. A hard-nosed agent, and with Langeliers aging, we could see him dealt soon, especially if Heim keeps this up.