Blue Jays Expected by Rival GMs To Be Among Most Aggressive Trade Deadline Teams
The Toronto Blue Jays have had an absolutely incredible last couple of months to enter the All-Star break two games clear of the American League East lead and just a few back from the best record in baseball.
Following a hot start over the first several weeks of the season, Toronto faltered and looked like it was going to be headed for another lean year.
Then, something clicked, and they finished the first half as hot as anyone, even winning 10 straight games before sputtering slightly in the final series prior to the break.
The Blue Jays should enjoy these few days off that they have earned, however things are going to ramp up for the rest of the month as the trade deadline approaches. In a weak American League, Toronto has as good a chance as anyone to win right now, and there is reason for them to go all in.
According to the latest reporting, fans have some serious moves to look forward to over the next couple of weeks.
In his Sunday notebook, prominent MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today revealed a very intriguing line about what he's hearing with regard to the deadline strategy for this team.
"GMs believe that the Toronto Blue Jays could be as aggressive as any team in baseball at the deadline, believing this could be their best chance to return to the World Series since 1993," Nightengale wrote. "The Blue Jays are looking for a front-line pitcher, and have shown interest in [Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac] Gallen."
As the Diamondbacks look on the verge of becoming a serious seller with tons of pieces to part with, most teams in baseball are going to be looking into a possible move for one of their starters.
In a contract year, Gallen has struggled to a 5.40 ERA in his 20 starts, however perhaps a change of scenery to a legitimate contender with all the financial incentive in the world to get back on track could get him right.
Gallen, in theory, should not cost a ton due to his impending free agency, but he could provide a massive boost to this Toronto staff.
Whether it's Gallen or somebody else though, the report that the Blue Jays are seemingly prepared to go all in and chase their first championship in more than 30 years should send a jolt of excitement through this fanbase.
Toronto is good, but more importantly, they know they're good and capable of winning right now in a league that is ripe for the taking.
Someone is going to put themselves in a spot where they can take that next step and separate themselves over the second half, and there's no reason it shouldn't be the Blue Jays.
