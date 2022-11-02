Report: Former Blue Jays Manager Charlie Montoyo Joins White Sox Staff

Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo has found a new job.

Montoyo is set to become the next White Sox bench coach, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Montoyo will join new Chicago manager Pedro Grifol's staff.

Montoyo was fired as manager of the Blue Jays in July, with Toronto teetering on the edge of the playoffs. He managed for parts of four seasons with the Jays, owning a .500 record overall (236-236) and leading the team to a playoff spot in the shortened 2020. Halfway through the 2022 season, Montoyo was replaced by John Schneider as Toronto's manager with the team "not playing to its potential" per GM Ross Atkins.

"I don’t think any of us would have any bad thing to ever say about Charlie, ever,” Blue Jays veteran Ross Stripling said after Montoyo’s firing. “He had our backs all the time and wanted us to win baseball games.”

Before joining Toronto in 2019, Montoyo coached and managed in the Tampa Bay farm system and with the Rays' MLB squad. He’s been coaching in professional baseball since 1997 after a lengthy minor league playing career.

The White Sox will visit the Blue Jays for the first time next season for a three-game set beginning on April 23.