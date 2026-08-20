Blue Jays Provide Update on Andrés Giménez After Series Win

The Toronto Blue Jays' 2026 campaign has been one rollercoaster ride. From Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not hitting a home run at Rogers Centre all season to countless injuries. Adding to that injured front, the Blue Jays saw another important piece of their comeback puzzle go down.

In the series finale against the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays, shortstop Andres Gimenez stepped into the batter's box after collecting a single in his first at-bat to try and help Toronto extend their 1-0 lead.

Gimenez grounded the ball to the first-base side and was thrown out by the second baseman after hustling down the line. Unfortunately, as soon as he stepped on the base, Gimenez grabbed his hamstring before bending over on the outfield grass.

Andrés Giménez leaves the field after appearing to hurt his hamstring. pic.twitter.com/tXC6snj0CB — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 20, 2026

The Blue Jays' shortstop was removed from the game due to right hamstring tightness, the franchise announced on X (formerly Twitter). Toronto started closing the gap on their sub .500 record, but this injury, depending on how much further it develops, could impact the comeback push for the playoffs.

Gimenez has started to see the ball better this month, posting a .240 AVG for the season and a .277 AVG in August. On top of his improvement at the plate, the Blue Jays can always count on Gimenez to perform in the field.

The Update

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Andres Gimenez (0) reacts after hitting a home run. Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the victory, manager John Schneider spoke to the media to provide an update on the former Gold Glover.

“Felt better actually, on exam: good strength, good mobility. So we'll see how he wakes up tomorrow, hopefully dodging another bullet. He’s not going to get an MRI right now; just see how he wakes up tomorrow," Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported on X (formerly Twitter).

Hearing that from the manager is always a good sign, given that the medical staff wants to wait until the next day to check him out. However, as any baseball player would, Gimenez likely doesn't want an IL stint, given how well the team has played as of late.

Ultimately, the team will prioritize what is best for Gimenez. Forcing him to play through a possible injury just to make the playoffs is not how the franchise should operate, especially considering the number of injured players already on the roster.

For now, the Blue Jays as a whole can hold their heads high, knowing they took a pretty important series at this stage of the season over one of the best teams in the American League.