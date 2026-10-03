Biggest Free-Agent Mistake the Blue Jays Must Avoid This Winter

It was a displeasing experience for both the Toronto Blue Jays and their fans this season, and that is putting it lightly, as they were inches from a World Series ring last October, and now watching the postseason from their couches.

One thing everyone has seen, however, is that general manager Ross Atkins is willing to be aggressive and spend money in the offseason to make the team better, which is exemplified by what he did after the disappointing end to their Cinderella Story.

Atkins went and got Spencer Miles, Tyler Rogers, Dylan Cease, and Kazuma Okamoto over the winter, so he is willing to spend to make the team better. The same has to be true for this year, as the biggest mistake that management could make is being passive and not going after an elite bat, maybe two.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. finishes his season with a .260/.332/.356 line in 144 games (609 plate appearances).



Only five players in Blue Jays history have received 600+ PA's in a season and produced a lower slugging percentage. pic.twitter.com/und1gX8Q0i — Jonah Birenbaum (@birenball) September 27, 2026

The offense went from arguably the best in baseball in 2025 to the worst in 2026, with the career-worst campaign of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as well as a drastic downfall by Ernie Clement after the All-Star Break.

It would be truly diabolical if they didn't add improvements to the position players, especially with more than $100 million coming off the books. There is money to spend, and he needs to do just that or face the exact same fate in 2027.

Another Key Component and Who Is Available To Fill Their Needs

Blue Jays right fielder Anthony Santander (25) reacts to striking out to end the fourth inning against the Yankees. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While everyone was overly pleased to finally see Anthony Santander back in rehab games in late September, it isn't enough to count on him being available in 2027, and Atkins needs to approach the offseason as if he doesn't exist.

The slugging outfielder was only available for 50+ games in 2025 as he dealt with shoulder inflammation and a dislocation. Then, when he finally did come back, it wasn't for very long, as a persistent back issue knocked him out of the game.

2026 was even worse for Santander, as he required left labral surgery that kept him on the dreaded injured list for the entirety of the season. Injuries have derailed his career, and while having him back would be magnificent, they absolutely cannot count on him.

Then take into consideration that George Springer has likely hung up his cleats for the final time in his career. So, the team needs both a designated hitter and outfield help. Well, Seiya Suzuki is just that.

Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) points after he hit a home run against the Marlins. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Suzuki hit 26 bombs and drove in 86 runs this season for the Chicago Cubs, which would have made him the second-best hitter on the Blue Jays in 2026, behind only Kazuma Okamoto. Toronto is in need of someone to produce at the plate, and Suzuki has constantly done just that for the Cubs.

Navigating free agents is a hard thing to do, but Atkins is quite good at it, and as long as he doesn't overlook the desperate need for some offense, they will be just fine.