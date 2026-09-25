Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Issues Apology to Blue Jays Fans After Recent Contract Comments

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons. On Wednesday, Guerrero Jr. spoke out about his season-long slump in an interview with Veronica Batista. However, his comments left Toronto Blue Jays fans perplexed.

"I want people to understand one thing. The money they gave me wasn't for what I'm going to do. It was for what I already did," Guerrero Jr. said, translated by Phillip Feliz on X.

"They didn't pay me because I'm going to hit 40 every year. They paid me for what I already accomplished. People are confused about that, but I think the same way they do. Like, sometimes I even say to myself: bro, they gave you all that money and you're out here doing nothing. I try."

Guerrero Jr. was later asked if he regretted his comments, and the Blue Jays first baseman said he didn't. However, it appears he's walking back on some of these statements.

Guerrero Jr. Apologizes to the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Toronto's final series of the season, Guerrero Jr. issued a public apology to the organization and the fans, per Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.

"I regret my comments the other day. I felt from my heart that my fans and my teammates needed an apology from me," Guerrero Jr. said. "I'm going to continue working hard to make my contract great. It's been a disappointing year from me. I couldn't help my team to accomplish our goal. It's hard for me."

It's been a tough year for the Blue Jays' franchise player. His lack of power was concerning, and Guerrero Jr. never found the powerful swing he had last year and throughout his career. Guerrero Jr. spoke to his father about the situation and apologized to his teammates on Friday.

"He told me what I did was wrong and to make sure that I do what I'm doing right now-to give my fans an apology."

His manager, John Schneider, wasn't worried about the comments. He said what everyone else was thinking: the timing was unfortunate.

“The player, the person who I know in Vlad, he by no means is just saying, ‘OK, I got paid and I’m good with that,’” Schneider said, per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com. “I know the type of worker he is, the type of player he is, the type of teammate he is. He’s going to continue to work to have a better year than he did personally this year, and to be the guy we saw a lot last year in the postseason who helped get us to the World Series.”

Toronto fans still love their star player. He wasn't solely responsible for the Blue Jays' underwhelming season, but fans expect better results. It's been a long season, and Guerrero Jr.'s apology can help everyone move forward. Hopefully, a longer offseason resets Guerrero Jr., and the result is a bounce-back year.