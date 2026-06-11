Blue Jays Remind Fans to Plan Around Team Canada’s World Cup Match

The Toronto Blue Jays won’t have Friday to themselves. They’re going to have to share the stage with the World Cup.

The Blue Jays will host the New York Yankees at 7:37 p.m. eastern at Rogers Centre. At 3 p.m., Team Canada will make play its World Cup opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium (BMO Field).

It’s the first of five group games being played at the expanded stadium. But this one will create a huge Friday in Toronto, with the national team playing before the nation’s baseball team. So, the Blue Jays posted some information to social media to help fans negotiated what is likely to be a crowded Friday.

Getting Ready for Friday’s Games

First, the Blue Jays reminded fans that the game starts at 7:37 p.m., which is later than the standard Friday game time. The organization reminded fans to use public transportation as much as they can to get to and from the Rogers Centre.

Public transportation sounds like a good option for Blue Jays fans as the organization reminded fans that there will be road closures in the downtown core around Rogers Centre, which will coincide with the World Cup game. The organization also said to expect larger crowds than usual around Rogers Centre and downtown.

The Blue Jays also noted that all public transportation, including the TTC, GO Train, VIA Rail and UP Express, have increase their service throughout Friday to accommodate the influx of fans expected for both games. That series will remain at a higher frequency throughout Toronto’s World Cup matches.

That expanded service is expected through July 2, when the city hosts a Round of 32 match between the second-place team from Group K and the second-place team from Group L.

After the first Canada match, the rest of the matches being hosted in Toronto include:

June 17: Ghana vs. Panama, 7 p.m., Group L;

June 20: Germany vs. Ivory Coast, 4 p.m., Group E;

June 23: Panama vs. Croatia, 7 p.m., Group L;

June 26: Senegal vs. Iraq, 3 p.m., Group I.

The Blue Jays still have several players on the injured list, most notably catcher Alejandro Kirk. He could return soon. Outfielder Addison Barger is doing baseball activities at the team’s complex in Florida as he recovers from right elbow inflammation.

While Toronto got both Dylan Cease and Max Scherzer back this week, to varying results, one more starter remains on the injured list — Shane Bieber. He made a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday and is hoping to return later this month.