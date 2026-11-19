Japan is about to get Rowdy.

Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Rowdy Tellez is Japan-bound for the 2027 season after signing with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball. He departs Major League Baseball after playing for six clubs in nine seasons while recording 123 home runs and collecting a career slash line of .234/.299/.437 in 783 games.

Tellez struggled to hold a roster spot at the major league level in 2026, playing just seven games with the Atlanta Braves while spending the majority of the season with the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, the Braves' top minor league affiliate. Given the 31-year-old's uncertain big-league future and the pending potential MLB lockout, it was a no-brainer for the likable slugger to avoid the looming possibility of a work stoppage and to secure guaranteed wages.

Looking Back on Tellez's Blue Jays Tenure

Toronto Blue Jays DH Rowdy Tellez. Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It's been over five years since the Blue Jays traded Tellez to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitchers Bowden Francis and Trevor Richards. However, he's remained a popular figure in Toronto in the years since - and for good reason.

Tellez lasted until the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft on account of perceived signability concerns related to his commitment to the University of Southern California (USC). Five years later, he made his major league debut with the Blue Jays, recording a pinch-hit double in his first career at-bat.

After making Toronto's 2019 Opening Day roster, Tellez would go on to rank fourth on the team with 21 home runs, handling DH duties while also backing up Justin Smoak at first base in a season when rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. manned third base. He saw a decrease in home runs in 2020 while significantly boosting his overall offense (.886 OPS, up from .742 in 2019). His career peak came in 2022, when he slugged 35 home runs and 89 RBI with the Brewers.

Since leaving the Blue Jays, it's clear that Tellez hasn't forgotten his first MLB home. He regularly returns to Rogers Centre to warm receptions - both from fans and former teammates. Playing in Toronto also seems to bring out the best in him, as evidenced by a career 1.039 OPS vs. the Blue Jays, his second-best career mark against any one opponent (the Cleveland Guardians rank first).

Tellez may not be bound for the Level of Excellence anytime soon, but he managed to leave his mark on Toronto despite a relatively small tenure with the club. Now, he moves on to a new challenge in Japan with a new fan base to win over.