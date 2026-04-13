Blue Jays Acquire Intriguing Young Infield Slugger in Trade with AL Rival

The Toronto Blue Jays have pulled off a trade which could have some huge implications on their infield this season.

According to an announcement from the team, Toronto traded away minor league outfielder Jordan Rich as well as a player to be named later or cash considerations to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for 26-year-old infielder Lenyn Sosa.

In a corresponding move, the team moved Shane Bieber to the 60-day injured list in order to make room for Sosa on the roster. Though Sosa has gotten off to a slow start to 2026, he is coming off the best season of his MLB career so far in which he clubbed 22 home runs.

Sosa Could Help Blue Jays Add Power to Bench

Chicago White Sox designated hitter Lenyn Sosa | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

While Sosa is not a superstar by any means with a slash line of .264/.293/.434 last year to post just a 0.8 bWAR with the 22 long balls and 75 RBI, he does add a serious power element to a lineup that is missing it right now.

He will not be an every day player as a guy who struck out 127 times in 140 games and has a staggeringly poor 3.3% walk rate, but there's no question that Sosa brings something Toronto could use.

Despite the fact that he is not a strong defender, he has played all four infield positions in his career and can do it at least a decent level should the Blue Jays find themselves in a bind. Sosa will help provide reinforcements for all of the injuries Toronto is dealing with.

What Role Sosa Could Play for Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox second baseman Lenyn Sosa | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It's been a rough go of it injury wise for Toronto so far, losing Anthony Santander before the season and already seeing Alejandro Kirk, George Springer and Addison Barger hit the shelf due to various different ailments.

With things starting to spiral out of control there, Sosa presents an option as an experienced big leaguer who can either DH or play wherever needed in the infield. Though it's not the most exciting move, it is absolutely one which could help the Blue Jays win some ball games this year.

He is also under team control until 2029, setting Sosa up for the chance to contribute to this team for years to come. Over the coming weeks, keep an eye out for Sosa to get in the lineup and the field as Toronto tries to pull the nose up on what has been an ugly start to the year.