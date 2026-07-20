One Thing Must Change for the Blue Jays Against the Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays opened the second half with another reminder of how quickly their offense could disappear.

Toronto scored five runs while dropping two of three games to the Chicago White Sox, including only one run over the final two contests. Sunday’s 3-0 loss was the clearest display of their offensive incompetence, as the Blue Jays only managed four hits and never gave Trey Yesavage enough run support despite his season-high nine strikeouts.

That makes Monday’s series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays far more important than normal. Toronto enters the three-game set at 46-53, 10.5 games behind Tampa Bay in the American League East. The Rays remained in first place at 56-42, but arrived at Rogers Center after a four-game sweep in Boston extended their losing streak to five.

A series win would not erase the Blue Jays’ deficit in the standings, but it could keep their campaign from slipping further away before the trade deadline. Fangraphs give Toronto a 14.5% chance of reaching the playoffs entering Monday, emphasizing how thin the margin for error has become.

Tampa Bay has a different opportunity. Winning the series would stop its losing skid and protect a 1.5-game division lead over the New York Yankees.

Monday’s pitching matchup gives Toronto a chance to start with strength. Dylan Cease enters with a 6-4 record and 2.56 ERA after throwing 15 scoreless innings with 20 strikeouts over his previous two starts. Tampa Bay will counter with Nick Martinez, who carries an 8-2 record and 2.65 ERA into the opener.

Blue Jays’ Core Must Create More Pressure

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits a double against the Chicago White Sox during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The larger question is whether Toronto’s lineup can support that pitching. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. enters Monday with a .262/.346/.357 slash line and six home runs. His 99 wRC+ is slightly below league average and falls well short of what you would expect from a hitter of Guerrero's caliber.

George Springer also cooled after homering in Friday’s loss. He hit .195 with two home runs over his last 10 games and carries a .219/.302/.381 slash line for the year. Toronto cannot afford prolonged cold spells from both veterans while trying to beat the best team in its division.

Tampa Bay's lineup is far more potent in terms of offensive production. Jonathan Aranda hit .353 with one homer and six RBIs over his past 10 games, while Junior Caminero enters with a .280/.369/.551 slash line and 29 home runs.

Caminero’s production is supported by how consistently he hits the ball with authority. His 93.2 mph average exit velocity and 51.5% hard-hit rate ranked among the best marks in baseball, according to Statcast, showing how much damage he can do when pitchers miss their spots.

Overall, both clubs enter the series needing a response. Tampa Bay needs to prove its rough weekend in Boston was only a brief stumble. The Blue Jays need to show their offensive problems will not continue to define their season.