What Jurickson Profar's Hot Start in Triple-A Could Mean for Braves
A few days into his time in Gwinnett, Atlanta Braves outfielder has had a better start to his rehab assignment in Triple-A than they could have hoped for. In 17 at-bats over four games, he's batting .529 with a 1.491 OPS. He's coming off a four-hit game on Friday, where he belted his first two home runs of the season.
He's looking to have a promising return from his 80-game suspension early on in his minor league stint. He's eligible to be activated July 2, barring any postponements on the Braves' schedule.
Profar was suspended at the end of March following a positive test for performance enhancing drugs (also commonly referred to as PEDs). He tested positive for using Chorionic Gonadotrophin (hCG), a hormone that helps in the production of testosterone.
He's been putting in the work over the last few months to prove that the suspension won't be the end of his All-Star run, and it's showing early on. He has to keep it up for another week and a half, but it's better than the start he had to the regular season right before his suspension. In four games, he went 3-for-15 and drew a walk.
Take this early start and have some hope that he could help the Braves go on a run. Given that he's signed to a three-year, $42 million deal - that the Braves still owe two and a half years of - they too want to see this production come to the Majors.
Keep one thing in mind, though. He's looking great, but seeing that production translate to the Majors is still a major if. There's a large gap between Triple-A pitching and Major League pitching. The term Quad-A exists for a reason. The highest level of the minors gets too easy, but they can't figure out the next level.
Looking good in Triple-A is better than looking bad in Triple-A, but a reasonable outlook must be set. He very much could be dialing up to provide another jolt to the top of the lineup. At that point, that change in stance and the leg kick can get their credit back for his All-Star season last year. Just don't guarantee it does.