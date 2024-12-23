Braves Righty 'Drawing Interest' from Multiple MLB Clubs
An Atlanta Braves relief pitcher has been drawing interest from multiple clubs. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, veteran righty Ken Giles in being checked in on for a minor league deal.
No specific teams were mentioned, so we can’t confirmed if the Braves are looking to re-sign him.
Giles is best remembered for his 2019 season with the Toronto Blue Jays. In 53 appearances, he had a 1.87 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, 23 saves and 83 strikeouts in 53 innings pitched.
In his parts of eight seasons in the Majors, he has a 2.71 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP and 484 strikeouts and 355 1/3 innings pitched. His last MLB appearance came in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners.
While he has a solid track record of success, we didn’t see any of that when he was in the Braves organization.
The 34-year-old righty spent the entire 2024 season with Triple-A Gwinnett. In 42 appearances, he had a 6.28 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, a 1.9 home runs per nine innings and 58 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
He made three appreances with the Braves in Spring Training. In three innings pitched, he allowed an earned run and struck out five batters.
For context, that 1.9 home runs per nine innings in 2024 was nearly triple the rate we saw him allow at the Major League level (0.7).
While the punch-out pitch is still there, he struggled with baserunners and the long ball.
Should the Braves obtain him for 2025, it would be another depth piece unless he finds his groove again.
The Braves have continued to stockpile depth options this offseason. They acquired righty Davis Daniel from the Angels on Friday.
Earlier last week, Jordan Weems was reported to have inked a minor league deal with them. Non-tendered pitchers Ray Kerr and Royber Salinas were also brought back on minor-league deals. Righty Wander Suero was also signed to a minor league deal.
hey selected Anderson Pilar in the Rule 5 Draft from the Marlins and also recently signed Connor Gillispie to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. So, if they don’t retain Giles, they have plenty of backup options in the minors.