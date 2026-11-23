The Atlanta Braves have show willingness is the past to take chances. They see a trait they like in a pitcher who isn't the top name and make the move to acquire him.

In the effort to add to the rotation, perhaps they do it again.

Here's three options the Braves could take a gamble on in the effort to get more arms in the rotation.

If you see names that are head-scratchers, don't worry. That's the entire point of this analysis. These aren't the top options. They're fixer-uppers. A name you see may even make you angry, and that's OK.

Since the Braves know how to work their magic with pitchers, it could be worth seeing if they can snag an overlooked option. Something about their track records at least provides something that makes them worth looking into.

This is a team that needs multiple arms too. That's may only be doable if they're willing to take some risks to ensure they have more options.

Jeffrey Springs

Sacramento isn't a kind environment to pitch in. Even if the road numbers still aren't good for Springs in 2026, they're still better.

As recently as 2025, Springs had a 3.45 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP when away from Sutter Health Park. The Braves could be willing to roll the dice on him to secure cheaper innings in the hopes that they can get the 34-year-old back to the form he was in when he was in Tampa Bay.

Springs would also provide the rotation with another lefty. In previous years, he's had solid breaking and offspeed stuff. Reharness that, and the Braves could be set for 29 to 30 starts per season.

The left-hander has a market value, per Spotrac of $8.2 million per season. It's a low-cost option with a history of upside.

Brady Singer

Missing time is not something the Braves would have to worry about with Singer. He's made at least 31 starts per year over the last three seasons.

His walk rate is adequate (8.6%), but hitters batted .295 and slugged .497 against him in 2026. A key factor was that his strikeout rate nose-dived from 22.8% to 17.4%. His slider and sweeper come with high whiff rates (30.7% and 40.9%), but he's not finishing batters off.

Left-handed hitters especially ate him up, batting .316 and slugging .530.

Maybe the Braves can tap something in his sequencing and pitch location that could help him find more consistency.

According to Spotrac, Singer would come at a higher cost than Springs. His estimated market value sits at $16.8 million. Being younger and providing a long track record of innings likely play a role in that.

Zac Gallen

It's odd putting an arm like Gallen on this list, but the last couple of years made him eligible. Since the start of the 2025 season, Gallen has posted a 5.27 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. The long ball has been a major issue for him as well.

He battled elbow inflammation last year, but previously, he's typically been good for 30 or so starts.

Gallen's fastball has become a total liability, but he still has a noteworthy changeup. His offspeed run value, per Baseball Savant, is in the 86th percentile. His 7.4% walk rate at least ensures free passes aren't a major issue, and he has a modest chase rate of 31.1% (55th percentile).

Spotrac rates his market value at $7.3 million. He'd probably still net more than that, but the rough couple years brought the price down. He could provide, from a cost-standpoint, another low-risk, high-reward option for the rotation.

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