Brewers 22-Year-Old Slugger Prospect Is Going to Be a Star

Milwaukee Brewers fans really need to pay attention to what 22-year-old third baseman Andrew Fischer is doing down in the minors right now.

Fischer has been a hot topic around Milwaukee so far this season and for good reason. He's having the type of meteoric rise that should have every fan's attention, as well as the Brewers' front office. Fischer won't stop hitting homers. He blasted two long balls on June 30, which naturally led to a lot of buzz about his play down in Double-A.

Since then, he hasn't slowed down. Fischer crushed another homer on Friday and then followed that up with a blast on Sunday.

Andrew Fischer Won't Stop Hitting Homers

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Andrew Fischer walks across the field during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Fischer has been able to do in his first full season in professional baseball has been special to follow, to say the least. He played in 54 games with High-A Wisconsin and slashed .298/.443/.675 with 20 homers and 50 RBIs. That earned him a promotion to Double-A and somehow he hasn't slowed down. Fischer has played in 16 games in Double-A and has eight homers, 14 RBIs and a .288/.439/.827 slash line. That's insane. 28 homers and 64 RBIs in 70 games while batting .296 is elite.

What makes him stand out even more is the fact that despite the promotion to Double-A, it really didn't slow down his production. You'd think that there would be some sort of learning curve, but Fischer has looked like a superstar in the making right away.

If you project Fischer's Double-A numbers across 54 games — the total he played in High-A — they would be 27 homers and 47 RBIs. So, his homer pace is actually better in Double-A than it was down in High-A and his RBI pace is very similar as well.

He's playing so well that the idea of moving up to Triple-A should be under consideration this season as well. But it's something that should be considered a little later in the season. Fischer played in 54 games in High-A — plus 19 games last season — before his promotion to Double-A. He has shown massive promise in Double-A, but has played just 16 games so far at that level.

Once he gets to the 30- or 40-game mark, then that's when the conversation should really start to pick up steam. With the way he's playing, there's no reason for him not to make it up to Triple-A, but the most important thing will be the timing. You don't want to get too excited and move a guy up too early and stunt their growth. He has already shown that he can hit Double-A pitching. Give him a few more weeks to see if he can sustain it, then you make a move. Regardless, what we're seeing right now is special from the young third baseman.